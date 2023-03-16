On Saturday morning, April 1st at 8 a.m. at the Fuller Field Track Complex on Low Street, the annual Flag Day race — Coach to 5K program will begin.
The free program is intended for anyone interested in training for the 12th Annual Flag Day 5K (June 10th 2023). The program will be held Saturdays at 8 a.m., and Mondays and Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
For more information, please contact Sue Hines at: suehines777@gmail.com. Or Chris Kealey at: Christopher.Kealey@Gmail.com.
Race information can also be found at: https://derekhinesfund.com/
