WEST NEWBURY — Coming into Wednesday’s game, Pentucket had arguably been the hottest program in the CAL over the past three weeks. It had won six in a row and eight of its last nine, which included massive wins over the two Division 3 North finalists from a year ago in Triton and Newburyport
But the team is probably glad it doesn’t have to see Lynnfield again this spring.
Having already lost to the Pioneers earlier in the season, Pentucket couldn’t quite capture any revenge in what ended up being a 14-7 defeat at Pipestave. Lynnfield (11-3) was on its game from the opening faceoff, and will now get a chance to win a CAL Kinney title on Friday when it travels to Newburyport.
Pentucket (11-4) could have stayed in the CAL Kinney title hunt had it won on Wednesday.
“I thought right from the first whistle they were better than us on ground balls, and I thought that kind of set the tone for us early on,” said Pentucket coach Dan Leary. “So that was a little tough to see because we pride ourselves, especially when we’re playing here on grass, that’s something we kind of rally around. So I really expect us to be better moving forward on our ground ball play.”
Lynnfield led 4-0 after a dominant first quarter that saw it control possession for most of the frame. The Pioneers then started the second with another goal before Nolan Cole finally settled Pentucket down with a low snipe through the goalie’s legs. Tallies from brothers Ben and Joe Turpin got Pentucket to the closest it ever got at 6-3, but a Pioneer goal with just under 30 seconds left in the first half proved to be a backbreaker.
And if there was any idea of a comeback after the break, Lynnfield snuffed it out early.
The Pioneers put in another strong third quarter to push the lead to 11-4, and it ballooned to as much as 14-4 before Ben Turpin and Logan Durocher combined to score the last three goals of the game. The flurry, of course, came a little too late, but it was at least something positive for Pentucket to take heading into Friday’s CAL finale against Triton.
Only a sophomore, Ben Turpin finished the game with three goals and two assists. Durocher finished with two goals, and Joe Turpin added an assist to go with his lone tally. Goalie Cam Smith came away with seven saves, including a couple of highlight-reel stops in the second half to keep the game from getting too out of hand.
While Wednesday wasn’t Pentucket’s best effort, it still came in at No. 11 in the latest MIAA Division 3 power rankings. The team is poised to host at least one playoff game, and will use both Lynnfield losses as stepping stones moving forward.
“It just starts with practice,” said Leary. “I can guarantee you the first thing we’re going to do in practice tomorrow is ground ball work. But it’s just trying to move on from this one, because we’ve been playing some good lacrosse and today just wasn’t our best day. So we’ll look to bounce back against Triton on Friday.”
Lynnfield 14, Pentucket 7
Goals: Ben Turpin 3, Logan Durocher 2, Nolan Cole, Joe Turpin
Assists: B. Turpin 2, J. Turpin
Saves: Cam Smith 7
Lynnfield (11-3): 4 4 3 3 — 14
Pentucket (11-4): 0 3 1 3 — 7
