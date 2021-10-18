MERRIMAC -- Talk to anyone on this fall's Pentucket field hockey team, and the same couple of buzzwords come up when you ask any of them how this special season is coming together.
"I think this year our team chemistry, all of us have just seen the years before and have learned from older captains," said goalie and quad-captain Charlene Basque. "And I think that this year the team chemistry is much stronger.
"And not only that, but I think that the athletic ability is there for us this year as well."
All of that was on display Monday afternoon against a very strong Triton team, as Pentucket had two goals called back but overcame that for a 1-0 victory where the Green and White didn't allow a single shot on goal.
Yup, you read that right.
Not a single shot on goal against a now 10-2-2 team that Pentucket was neck-and-neck with for the CAL Kinney Division crown. It probably also helped in the motivation department that the Vikings were the only team to beat Pentucket, now 13-1-0, this fall.
"I mean, we've just been prepping for this," said fellow quad-captain Meg Freiermuth. "You have this feeling after you lose like you never want to experience that feeling again. And, obviously this season has gone exactly how we've wanted it to go, and coming into this game we knew that this was a big one and we didn't want to lose again.
"But, honestly, we believe in each other, we believe in ourselves and I'd say we worked really hard for this."
Ah, there's another one of those buzzwords: belief.
Pure talent will only get you so far, and Pentucket certainly has plenty of that this fall. But one of the many factors that's led to this being one of the best teams in program history is the likeminded attitude the entire squad has heading into each game.
Pentucket has now avenged its only loss of the season -- in rather dominating fashion -- won 10 in a row and has reached the 13-win mark for the first time since 2007. And that's still with four regular-season games left plus however many the team earns for itself in the state tournament.
"They're a tremendous team and they play as a team," said coach Ruth Beaton. "There's no one superstar, they each step up in their own way. We just play a great team game. They believe in themselves, they believe in each other, and what else more can you ask for as a coach.
"They're a special group. They pick each other up and they support each other and they're not selfish players. It's all about the team. It's about us as a unit"
Pentucket -- eager to take the driver seat for the CAL title -- was on Triton from the jump on Monday. The Green and White scored a goal in the first quarter that was called back due to a dangerous shot, and they earned the first half's only corner to head into the break with a 2-0 shot-on-goal advantage.
Triton, led by the strong play of Neila Jones, Sammy Kelly, Paige Leavitt and Maddie Hillick, started the third quarter with some offensive tempo. But the Vikings couldn't get anything past the Pentucket midfield and back line of Gabby Cloutier, Madi Kutcher, Lauren Arnold and Katherine Flaherty -- among others.
But near the end of the quarter, Pentucket found its groove.
"We had great pressure on the ball from the very first possession," said Beaton. "We were pressuring the ball hard and making it really hard for them to distribute. The girls wanted this one. What we've told them all season is one game at a time, you only focus on today."
Pentucket found the back of the cage again off a rocket from Freiermuth off a corner, but the goal was yet again waived off. But the Green and White didn't get rattled, earned a couple more corners and finally converted in the literal last second of the third when Lana Mickelson sent one home off an assist from Kutcher.
"I think what's been working is that we take it one game at a time," said Cloutier, also a fellow quad-captain. "It's win the game we have today, and that's what we think about. Obviously, winning the CAL is a goal that every team wants to achieve, but you have to get there one game at a time."
So what's going to be the key to continuing this historic season, starting Tuesday when Pentucket next plays a non-conference game against Methuen?
Well, the girls have already explained it to you.
"It's one game at a time," said quad-captain Bailey Stock. "Not singling any team out, not going into any game too confident or too scared. Just focusing one game at a time."
Pentucket 1, Triton 0
Goals: Lana Mickelson
Assists: Madi Kutcher
Saves: P — Charlene Basque 0; T — Sophie Chapman 6
Triton (10-2-2): 0 0 — 0
Pentucket (13-1-0): 0 1 — 1
