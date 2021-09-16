No matter who is on the other sideline, Devin Gannon and the Amesbury football team are ready to face all challengers.
Even if that challenger is up a few Divisions.
“I mean, we’ve always had challenges come our way, but that’s never stopped us,” said the senior tri-captain. “Whatever’s in front of us, we’re going to face it head on.”
That’ll be the case Friday night, when the Indians open up their season hosting Division 4 Wayland from Landry Stadium at 7 p.m.
It’ll be a stern test, but one that the team is prepared for.
After having their bye week in Week 1 last Friday, the Indians are certainly eager to finally get back on the gridiron for some actual football.
“Oh yeah, they’re absolutely ready to go,” said Amesbury coach Colin McQueen. “I’m glad we got the week off to really look at ourselves and prepare for this week, but I know the guys are chomping at the bit to get out there.”
Wayland comes in having trounced Hopkinton, 40-6, in it opener last Friday.
With only 35 kids in the entire football program, Amesbury, which plays in Division 7, will certainly be at a numbers disadvantage. But there is some familiarity between the two teams.
McQueen coached with Wayland head coach Scott Parseghian at last year’s Shriners game, which was where the idea for the two programs to play each other this fall formed.
“For us to win, for our style of football, we pride ourselves on playing good defense,” said McQueen. “We’re going to need to make the plays we need to make to get off the field. If we can get the ball in our hands and possess it, we’ll give ourselves a chance.”
The Indians will have to watch out for dual-threat quarterback Adam Goodfellow, who rushed for three touchdowns last week, as well as senior back Shayne Sutton, who rushed for 169 yards and three TDs.
But McQueen believes his team can win the game in the trenches.
Gannon and sophomore Ollie Ferreira will flank senior nose tackle Tony D’Arcangelo on the defensive line, and linebackers Aiden Donovan and Will Arsenault will have to step up big to help stop the run.
“We’ve been preparing all week,” said Gannon. “Our coaches have given us a good game plan, so now we just have to go out and execute.”
And, of course, don’t forget about senior quarterback and safety Drew MacDonald, who will lead the Indians offense.
“It’ll be a fun game,” said McQueen. “We’ll be ready to go.”
While I certainly don’t doubt that, as far as picking the game goes I’m finding it hard to side with Amesbury — especially when we’re dealing with an opponent up three divisions that looked great last week.
But, if you followed my picks last week, then this is probably a good sign for the home team.
Prove me wrong, Amesbury!
Prediction: Wayland 24, Amesbury 13
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Georgetown (0-1) vs. Roxbury Latin (0-1): The Royals ran out of steam in the second half last week, but have the offense to thrill.
Prediction: Georgetown 35, Roxbury Latin 21
Newburyport (0-1) at Bedford (1-0): A tough landing spot for the Clippers, but I expect this to be close.
Prediction: Bedford 17, Newburyport 16
Pentucket (1-0) at Dracut (0-1): It was a tough start for the Middies against Westford Academy last week, and the complete opposite for the Sachems. Can the guys in green start 2-0?
Prediction: Pentucket 21, Dracut 20
Season Record: 1-3.
