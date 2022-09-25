Each week, the Georgetown offense continues to get better and better.
It hasn't necessarily resulted in a win yet this fall, but the signs of improvement are there. Saturday morning, the Royals traveled down to KIPP Academy in Lynn and suffered a 42-22 defeat. But it was the highest point total the Royals have scored thus far, and was a stark difference from last year's game against the same KIPP Academy team that ended in a 48-6 loss.
As a team, Georgetown (0-3) rushed for 211 yards on 34 carries.
After KIPP (1-2) jumped out to a 16-0 lead after the first quarter, the Royals got on the board when Jake Thompson plowed into the endzone from a yard out. A long touchdown pass on the ensuing drive made it a 24-6 game at halftime, and KIPP came out and scored twice in the third quarter to pull away.
Thomas Cahill scored on a 52-yard touchdown run early in the fourth and ran in his own conversion, and Fabio Encarnacion showed his burst with a 50-yard TD late in the game. Cahill finished with 78 rushing yards on just eight carries, Encarnacion had 51 yards and Thompson had 47 yards on 16 carries.
Georgetown hosts Nashoba Tech Friday at 7 p.m.
Pentucket blanked by North Reading
The task was a tough one for Pentucket.
A talented North Reading roster is looking like the Class of the CAL early on this fall, and the Hornets took it to the Panthers at home Friday night to the tune of a 48-0 victory. It was a 41-0 game at halftime, as the North Reading (3-0) starters got some rest in the second half.
Quarterback Max Cloutier completed 11-of-16 passes for 96 yards for the Panthers (0-3), and Johnny Igoe was the team's leading rusher with 28 yards on 13 carries. Pentucket will travel to Hamilton-Wenham Saturday at 1 p.m.
Manchester-Essex 34, Greater Lowell 7
North Reading 48, Pentucket 0
Triton 22, Newburyport 14
Amesbury 32, Hamilton-Wenham 0
Lynnfield 23, Ipswich 19
KIPP Academy 42, Georgetown 22
CAL Standings
Kinney
Team;League;Overall
North Reading;1-0;3-0
Triton;1-0;2-1
Newburyport;0-1;1-2
Pentucket;0-1;0-3
Baker
Team;League;Overall
Amesbury;1-0;2-0
Lynnfield;1-0;2-1
Hamilton-Wenham;0-1;1-2
Ipswich;0-1;0-3
Georgetown (1-2): 0 6 0 16 — 22
KIPP Academy (1-2): 16 8 12 6 — 42
Second Quarter
G — Jake Thompson 1 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
G — Thomas Cahill 53 run (Cahill run)
G — Fabio Encarnacion 50 run (Cahill run)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: GEORGETOWN (34-211): Thomas Cahill 8-78, Fabio Encarnacion 2-51, Jake Thompson 16-47, Charles Popielski 6-29, Manuel Gasca 2-6
PASSING: G — J. Thompson 0-2-0, 0
RECEIVING: G — None
North Reading 48, Pentucket 0
Pentucket (0-3): 0 0 — 0
North Reading (3-0): 0 41 — 48
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PENTUCKET (25-48): Johnny Igoe 13-28, Max Cloutier 10-23, Caleb Mesiner 2-(-3)
PASSING: P — M. Cloutier 11-16-0, 96
RECEIVING: P — Nick Carrion 2-37, Henry Hartford 3-34, Aaron Ketschke 3-11, Kevin Reiter 2-3, Johnny Igoe 1-1
