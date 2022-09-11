Pentucket football

The Pentucket football team lost its season-opener to Watertown, 21-0, Friday night.

Latin Academy 38, Georgetown 0

Facing a tough opening opponent, the Georgetown football team fell behind early and couldn't get any offensive rhythm going in a 38-0 loss to Boston Latin Academy Thursday night.

The Royals will try to put the setback behind them and prepare to host Tech Boston Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Watertown 21, Pentucket 0

The defense performed admirably, but the Pentucket offense couldn't find a way to crack the scoreboard in Friday's season-opening 21-0 loss to Watertown.

The Panthers had one of the better defenses in the CAL a year ago, and for three quarters Friday night kept it to just a two-score game at 14-0. But Watertown put the game out of reach with a touchdown in the fourth quarter, sending the Panthers home unhappy.

Pentucket will now try to regroup with a good week of practice heading into Friday's away game at Dracut (7 p.m.).

CAL SCOREBOARD

Thursday's Games

Manchester-Essex 43, Ipswich 18

Friday's Games

North Reading 35, Northeast Metro 20

Newburyport 28, Masconomet 20

Lynnfield 37, Saugus 0

Triton 23, Randolph 6

Saturday's Games

Hamilton-Wenham 20, Gloucester 12

CAL STANDINGS

Kinney

Team;League;Overall

Newburyport;0-0;1-0

North Reading;0-0;1-0

Triton;0-0;1-0

Pentucket;0-0;0-1

Baker

Team;League;Overall

Hamilton-Wenham;0-0;1-0

Lynnfield;0-0;1-0

Amesbury;0-0;0-0

Ipswich;0-0;0-1

