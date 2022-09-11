Latin Academy 38, Georgetown 0
Facing a tough opening opponent, the Georgetown football team fell behind early and couldn't get any offensive rhythm going in a 38-0 loss to Boston Latin Academy Thursday night.
The Royals will try to put the setback behind them and prepare to host Tech Boston Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Watertown 21, Pentucket 0
The defense performed admirably, but the Pentucket offense couldn't find a way to crack the scoreboard in Friday's season-opening 21-0 loss to Watertown.
The Panthers had one of the better defenses in the CAL a year ago, and for three quarters Friday night kept it to just a two-score game at 14-0. But Watertown put the game out of reach with a touchdown in the fourth quarter, sending the Panthers home unhappy.
Pentucket will now try to regroup with a good week of practice heading into Friday's away game at Dracut (7 p.m.).
CAL SCOREBOARD
Thursday's Games
Latin Academy 38, Georgetown 0
Manchester-Essex 43, Ipswich 18
Friday's Games
North Reading 35, Northeast Metro 20
Newburyport 28, Masconomet 20
Lynnfield 37, Saugus 0
Watertown 21, Pentucket 0
Triton 23, Randolph 6
Saturday's Games
Hamilton-Wenham 20, Gloucester 12
CAL STANDINGS
Kinney
Team;League;Overall
Newburyport;0-0;1-0
North Reading;0-0;1-0
Triton;0-0;1-0
Pentucket;0-0;0-1
Baker
Team;League;Overall
Hamilton-Wenham;0-0;1-0
Lynnfield;0-0;1-0
Amesbury;0-0;0-0
Ipswich;0-0;0-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.