It was a hard-fought game, but a tough finish for the Pentucket football team Friday night.
With just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, host Dracut scored a touchdown to take an 18-14 lead over the Panthers. The Middies (1-1) were then able to get a stop on defense to clinch their first win over the season.
With the defeat, Pentucket, which led 14-12 at halftime, falls to 0-2.
The Panthers will try to get in the win column Friday night when they travel to North Reading for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Royals fall in home opener
There was improvement on the field, but the Georgetown football team couldn’t pull out a win in its home opener Friday night. The Royals fell to Tech Boston, 26-8, to drop to 0-2 on the young season.
Georgetown will now travel to KIPP Academy on Saturday for a 10 a.m. kickoff.
CAL Football Scoreboard
Thursday’s Games
Manchester-Essex 40, Whittier 8
Friday’s Games
North Reading 44, Greater Lawrence 17
Tech Boston 26, Georgetown 8
Lowell Catholic 37, Ipswich 6
Bedford 34, Newburyport 15
Marblehead 26, Lynnfield 18
Watertown 28, Hamilton-Wenham 7
Dracut 18, Pentucket 14
Shawsheen 27, Triton 20
Amesbury 50, Wayland 12
CAL Standings
Kinney
Team League Overall
North Reading 0-0 2-0
Newburyport 0-0 1-1
Triton 0-0 1-1
Pentucket 0-0 0-2
Baker
Team League Overall
Amesbury 0-0 1-0
Hamilton-Wenham 0-0 1-1
Lynnfield 0-0 1-1
Ipswich 0-0 0-2
