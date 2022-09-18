Panthers football

The Pentucket football team gathers at halftime during Friday’s game at Dracut.

 Courtesy Photo

It was a hard-fought game, but a tough finish for the Pentucket football team Friday night.

With just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, host Dracut scored a touchdown to take an 18-14 lead over the Panthers. The Middies (1-1) were then able to get a stop on defense to clinch their first win over the season.

With the defeat, Pentucket, which led 14-12 at halftime, falls to 0-2.

The Panthers will try to get in the win column Friday night when they travel to North Reading for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Royals fall in home opener

There was improvement on the field, but the Georgetown football team couldn’t pull out a win in its home opener Friday night. The Royals fell to Tech Boston, 26-8, to drop to 0-2 on the young season.

Georgetown will now travel to KIPP Academy on Saturday for a 10 a.m. kickoff.

CAL Football Scoreboard

Thursday’s Games

Manchester-Essex 40, Whittier 8

Friday’s Games

North Reading 44, Greater Lawrence 17

Tech Boston 26, Georgetown 8

Lowell Catholic 37, Ipswich 6

Bedford 34, Newburyport 15

Marblehead 26, Lynnfield 18

Watertown 28, Hamilton-Wenham 7

Dracut 18, Pentucket 14

Shawsheen 27, Triton 20

Amesbury 50, Wayland 12

CAL Standings

Kinney

Team League Overall

North Reading 0-0 2-0

Newburyport 0-0 1-1

Triton 0-0 1-1

Pentucket 0-0 0-2

Baker

Team League Overall

Amesbury 0-0 1-0

Hamilton-Wenham 0-0 1-1

Lynnfield 0-0 1-1

Ipswich 0-0 0-2

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you