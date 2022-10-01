On paper, it looked like a pretty lopsided matchup Friday night when undefeated Nashoba Valley Tech traveled up to play winless Georgetown.
But the Royals weren't about to get pushed over.
Thanks to three total touchdowns from senior co-captain Jake Thompson, it was a tie game early in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the Royals couldn't get another stop on defense, and two straight Nashoba touchdowns helped the visitors walk out with a 30-20 win.
Despite the loss, there were still plenty of positives for Georgetown (0-4) to take away.
Mainly, the team's continued fight and grit until the final whistle.
Nashoba (4-0) wasted no time getting on the board, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead after the first 11 minutes. But Georgetown finally responded when the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Thompson plowed in for a 3-yard TD followed by a Thomas Cahill conversion run. That made it a 14-8 game at halftime, and the Royals would tie it up midway through the third quarter when Thompson ran in his second TD of the game from the 6 yard line. However, a failed conversion kept it a 14-14 game, and Nashoba would take the lead for good early in the fourth.
Thompson finished his night by catching a 21-yard touchdown pass from Cole Healy late in the game.
Cahill led the Royals on the ground with 68 yards on 13 carries, and Thompson added 56 yards on 15 carries. Fabio Encarnacion finished with 65 all-purpose yards on just five touches, and he also came away with an interception on defense.
Georgetown will try to get its first win at Lowell Catholic Thursday night (6 p.m.).
Nashoba Tech 30, Georgetown 20
Nashoba Tech (4-0): 14 0 0 16 — 30
Georgetown (0-4): 0 8 6 6 — 20
Second Quarter
G — Jake Thompson 3 run (Thomas Cahill run)
Third Quarter
G — Thompson 6 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
G — Thompson 21 pass from Cole Healy (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: GEORGETOWN (40-187): Thomas Cahill 13-68, Jake Thompson 15-56, Fabio Encarnacion 3-33, Cole Healy 1-14, Manuel Gasca 4-9, Charles Popielski 3-7, Carter Lucido 1-0
PASSING: G — C. Healy 2-4-1, 45, J. Thompson 3-7-0, 24
RECEIVING: G — Encarnacion 2-32, Thompson 1-21, Cahill 2-16
CAL Scoreboard
Friday's Games
North Reading 48, Ipswich 6
Amesbury 40, Triton 35
Manchester-Essex 41, Essex Tech 7
Newburyport 11, Lynnfield 9
Nashoba Tech 30, Georgetown 20
Saturday's Games
Hamilton-Wenham 31, Pentucket 0
CAL Standings
Kinney
Team;League;Overall
North Reading;2-0;4-0
Newburyport;1-1;2-2
Triton;1-1;2-2
Pentucket;0-2;0-4
Baker
Team;League;Overall
Amesbury;2-0;3-0
Lynnfield;1-1;2-2
Hamilton-Wenham;1-1;2-2
Ipswich;0-2;0-4
