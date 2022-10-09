It’s going to take a mighty effort for any team in the CAL to beat North Reading this fall.
Friday night, the undefeated Hornets continued their run of dominance with a 47-8 win over Triton. It was a 28-0 game at halftime, but the Vikings (2-3) were able to get on the board with a late Josh Rodriguez touchdown run.
A senior captain, Rodriguez led the way on the ground with 72 yards on just six carries. Quarterback Max Ciaramitaro complete 4-of-10 passes for 58 yards and also rushed for 35 yards on 13 carries. Defensively, Cole Piasecyznski led the way with six tackles, and Ashton Wonson added five tackles with two being for a loss.
The Vikings will look to get back on track Friday night at Ipswich (6:30 p.m.).
Georgetown falls to Lowell Catholic
The task was a tough one for the Georgetown football team on Saturday.
Facing undefeated Lowell Catholic on the road, the Royals couldn’t get much going in an eventual 48-8 loss.
Georgetown (0-5) will try to get its first win Thursday night at Georgetown (6 p.m.).
Fourth Quarter
T — Josh Rodriguez run (Liam Friis pass from Beckham Zizza)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: TRITON (23-109): Josh Rodriguez 6-72, Max Ciaramitaro 13-35, Cole Piaseczynski 2-5, Jayden Torres 2-(-3)
PASSING: T — Ciaramitaro 4-10-0, 58, Beckham Zizza 1-1-0, 3
RECEIVING: T — Piaseczynski 2-45, Nathan Miller 1-13, Ethan Tate 1-6, Liam Friis 1-3
CAL Scores
Friday’s Games
North Reading 47, Triton 8
Amesbury 48, Ipswich 0
Newburyport 42, Pentucket 14
Lynnfield 30, Hamilton-Wenham 0
KIPP Academy 26, Manchester-Essex 14
Saturday’s Games
Lowell Catholic 48, Georgetown 8
CAL Standings
Kinney
School League Overall
North Reading 3-0 5-0
Newburyport 2-1 3-2
Triton 1-2 2-3
Pentucket 0-3 0-5
Baker
School League Overall
Amesbury 3-0 4-0
Lynnfield 2-1 3-2
Hamilton-Wenham 1-2 2-3
Ipswich 0-3 0-5
