NEWBURYPORT -- Off the crack off the bat, Brady Ford started jogging to first base already anticipating the earful he was going to get when he got back to the dugout.
"I thought I hit a fly ball, and I thought coach might yell at me when I got back in the dugout," laughed the Newburyport first baseman. "But thankfully it just kept carrying in the air."
That "routine fly ball" ended up being a towering three-run home run over the left field fence at Pettigell Park, and what a time to hit it. Ford's first career homer came in the bottom of a four-run sixth inning for No. 10 Newburyport, which also got a complete-game gem from ace Jack Fehlner to beat No. 23 Tantasqua, 4-1, in Monday's Division 3 first round game.
"We had a few opportunities before that inning and we were unable to deliver, which was a little disapointing," said Newburyport coach Mark Rowe. "Give (Tantasqua) credit, they pitched very well. But I still feel like we should have had better at bats and challenged them a little bit more. Then we had that inning and Brady came up big. He's had that in him all year, and it was great to see that ball clear the fence."
Monday's game was a classic pitcher's duel from the start.
Fehlner came in with a 7-2 record and an area-best 0.83 ERA, but Tantasqua lefty freshman Miles Blake was equally up to the task. Blake pitched three perfect innings before allowing two straight walks to Jack Sullivan and Connor Stick to start the bottom of the fourth. But he followed with a popup and a flyout, and after hitting Max Puleo to load the bases he got another flyout to get out of the jam.
Similarly, Newburyport (15-6) had runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning and failed to score again. Blake was pulled after 4.1 with a no-hitter (5 BBs), but even through five full innings the Clippers had yet to record a hit.
But the bats finally woke up in the sixth.
With Lucas Stallard on first and one out, Puleo came up and ripped a single to right field for the team's first hit. That put runners on the corners, and Owen Tahnk wasted no time lacing a single to left to score Puleo and finally break the scoreless tie. That then brought Ford to the plate, and after getting a first-pitch curveball he got a fastball low and away and golfed it over the fence.
"I knew I was going to get a fastball eventually and I thought he would give me one down the plate," said Ford. "But he gave me one a little outside, I went down to get it and ended up hooking it over the fence in left. I was trying to take it to right field with a guy on third, but I hooked around it a little bit and thankfully got a good piece of it."
All the while, Fehlner was doing his thing on the mound.
He faced a little trouble in the fourth inning when Tantasqua (17-5) got a leadoff double, but the Clippers threw out two runners at third in the frame to get out of it clean. An error and a pair of hits plated an unearned run in the top of the seventh, but Fehlner got a groundout to end the game and strand runners at second and third.
In total, Fehlner scattered five hits over his seven innings with three strikeouts and no walks.
"In the tournament you need pitching and you need good defense," said Rowe. "Obviously Jack was phenomenal today. I think he had thrown 43 pitches after five innings, which is just unbelievable. They got a couple of hits on him in the last inning, got to him a bit. But he pitched outstanding. He's Cape Ann League Player of the Year for a reason."
Newburyport will now travel to No. 7 Hudson for a "Sweet 16" game that does not yet have a date and time.
"It feels great," said Ford. "Round of 16 feels a lot better than the Round of 32."
Newburyport 4, Tantasqua Regional 1
Division 3 First Round
Newburyport (4): Jack Sullivan rf 2-0-0, Connor Stick 2b 2-0-0, Lucas Stallard ss 2-1-0, Jack Fehlner p 3-0-0, Max Puleo lf 2-1-1, Owen Tahnk 3b 3-1-1, Brady Ford 1b 2-1-1, Tyler Cowles c 2-0-0, Owen Roberts cf 2-0-0. Totals 20-4-3
RBI: Ford 3, Tahnk
HR: Ford
WP: Fehlner;
Tantasqua Regional (17-5): 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Newburyport (15-6): 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 — 4
