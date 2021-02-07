Former New England Patriots playoff hero Jermaine Wiggins reluctantly picked the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday’s Super Bowl LV.
He has a feeling, though, that he’ll likely regret picking against the icon he once caught passes from — the legendary Tom Brady.
“My head’s picking Kansas City to win,” said Wiggins. “But my heart is going with Brady. Kansas City is so talented, but I wouldn’t be surprised one bit if Tom finds a way to lead Tampa to the win. It’s incredible what he’s able to do.
“What we have on Sunday is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) playing against a player that has the potential to be on that level or close to it in Patrick Mahomes. I think that’s what the storyline is.”
Wiggins, now a sports radio personality on WEEI and the father of Central Catholic football star Jermaine Wiggins Jr., knows all about the 43-year-old Brady’s ability to work miracles. In fact, the Boston native played a major role in the wins that helped create Brady’s mystique.
A starting tight end for the Patriots during Brady’s first season as starter (2001), Wiggins caught 10 passes for 68 yards in the legendary “Snow Bowl” win over the then-Oakland Raiders in the AFC divisional round. Two weeks later, he turned in a crucial 7-yard catch during the game-winning drive of Super Bowl XXXVI.
Two years later, as a member of the Carolina Panthers, he watched from the opposing sideline as Brady led the Patriots on another game-winning drive in Super Bowl XXXVIII. So he knows “Brady Magic.”
Now 19 years removed from sharing a locker room with Brady, Wiggins marvels at his former QB’s longevity and continued excellence.
“It’s nuts,” he said. “I came into the league in 1999, and he was drafted in 2000. There’s nobody left from our drafts except him. It’s pretty spectacular. Sure, it helps that he plays quarterback, but he still has to be one tough SOB.”
After Brady finished third in the NFL in passing yards (4,633) and TD passes (40) during the 2020 regular season, and has added 860 yards and seven TDs passing in his three postseason games, Wiggins marvels at the QB’s continued greatness.
“Tom is still playing the game at the highest level, and that’s amazing,” Wiggins said. “He’s no passenger on this team. He’s probably playing at a higher level now than when we were teammates in 2001. It just shows the work, discipline and toughness that has added up to make him the greatest of all time.”
Regardless of Sunday’s outcome, Wiggins wouldn’t be surprised if Brady is back next year.
“Tom’s not slowing down one bit,” he said. “It’s amazing. If they put a good team around him on the field next year, he’ll be right back for another Super Bowl.”
