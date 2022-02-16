When Avery and McKenna Hallinan, Gabby Redford and Olivia (Liv) DeLong first walked on to the Amesbury High court four years ago, they could have never expected the success that would followed them.
Sure, they set lofty goals at the beginning of each winter season, like so many teams across the state do.
But to accomplish those goals is a different beast entirely.
“I think every year your goal, no matter what, is to win the league,” said Amesbury coach Gregg Dollas. “And normally, that will put you in good position to make a deep run in the tournament.”
For those four seniors, the book on their Amesbury basketball careers is still being written. But after winning the program’s fourth straight CAL Baker title last week, a signifcant chapter has been closed in style.
No matter what happens next, all those four seniors will ever know is being league champs.
“It means a lot to us,” said Redford. “We’ve all been playing basketball together since the second grade. To have been playing this long together and to win the league all four years together is pretty special.
“I don’t think we ever believed we were going to do that when we got to high school.”
Amesbury (14-3) wrapped up the Baker Division with a 58-38 win over Manchester-Essex last Tuesday. The team was ranked No. 3 in the latest MIAA Division 4 power rankings, and is in prime position to host some playoff games if it continues to win once the postseason starts in a couple of weeks.
Avery Hallinan, our reigning Daily News MVP, is leading the area again this winter averaging 21.3 points per game. Redford (11.8 ppg) is an area 3-point leader with 30 3s, DeLong (8.7 ppg) has been a star on defense along with junior Sami Kimball, and McKenna Hallinan (5.9 ppg) has excelled as the team’s point guard.
“All four of these girls, each year, have improved from the previous year,” said Dollas. “This year and last year they came in with COVID, and it was difficult leading up to it with all of the restrictions. But these girls have been so focused in everything that they’ve done, from practices to games.
“I don’t think I’ll ever have a group of four seniors who are as dedicated as this. Success has sort of followed them wherever they’ve gone.”
What has made Amesbury’s run even more memorable is that basketball isn’t the main sport of all four.
Avery Hallinan (Endicott) and Redford (Framingham State) are both committed to play hoop at the next level. But DeLong is our reigning Daily News Softball MVP and superstar pitcher committed to Boston University, and McKenna Hallinan is committed to play soccer at UMass Boston.
So for all of them to put the necessary time into improving on the court over their four years is certainly commendable.
“Just the work ethic of all of the girls has been special,” said Dollas. “It’s been a pleasure to coach them these last four years.”
Freshman year, with 1,000-point scorers Alli Napoli and Flannery O’Conner leading the way, the four girls helped Amesbury (18-5) reach the Division 3 North finals. Sophomore year was a return run to the Sectional final, but, for the second season in a row, Amesbury (20-3) lost to St. Mary’s at the Tsongas Center. Junior year was shortened with the pandemic, but in 12 games Amesbury went 9-3 with its only losses coming to Newburyport (twice) and Pentucket.
And, of course, all four years have now ended with a CAL Baker title.
“We just all love playing together,” said Redford. “We’ve been together for so long now that we just have so much confidence and trust in each other.”
The league titles and tournament runs have all been special in their own way.
But this year’s team came into the season thinking big picture.
This winter is the last ride for the group of seniors and close friends who have already accomplished so much for Amesbury High athletics. A run to a state title game, and perhaps even a state championship, would be a dream ending to four outstanding basketball careers.
“That’s been our goal from the start, to make it to a state title this year,” said Redford. “I feel confident. Our defense has really stepped up, and I think we’re all just playing really well as a team right now.”
Dollas and 1,000-point scorers
When Avery Hallinan reached the 1,000-point career milestone a couple of weeks ago, it marked the fifth 1,000-point scorer that Gregg Dollas has coached between his time at Newburyport and Amesbury High.
Player, School Year Pts
Flannery O’Conner, Amesbury 2019 1,298
Alli Napoli, Amesbury 2020 1,102
*Avery Hallinan, Amesbury 2022 1,091
Beth Castantini, Newburyport 2012 1,037
Emily Pettigrew, Newburyport 2016 1,012
*At least four games remaining in high school career.
