Chris Francoeur unfortunately saw his fantastic run in the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship come to an end.
In his first ever time qualifying for the event, the Amesbury native had advanced to Thursday morning’s Round of 32, but he fell to Nicholas Gross of Downington, P.A., 3-and-2. Francouer had earned that match by finishing inside the top 64 out of more than 300 golfers in the stroke play portion of the championship, before winning his opening match-play match against David Timmins, 3-and-2, on Wednesday.
Francouer, the No. 41 seed in the tournament, will now shed his amateur status and start his journey in Korn Ferry Q-School next week to try and earn his professional card.
It wasn’t the end to the tournament that Francoeur wanted, but he certainly lost to a worthy opponent. Gross, the No. 56 seed, is only a rising-junior at Downington West High School in Pennsylvania and is already one of the top amatuers in the world. He advanced to match up against Francoeur in the Round of 32 by beating Cohen Trolio of West Point, M.I., 3-and-1, on Wednesday.
And it was Gross who set the tone early with a birdie on the par-4 first hole to take a 1-up lead. But Francoeur responded with back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes — holing out from the bunker on the par-3 second — to go 1-up himself.
That, however, would be the only lead Francoeur would have.
Gross made a par on the par-4 fourth hole to even up the match, then took a 1-up lead after the front-9 when Francoeur made an unfortunate double-bogey on the par-4 eighth. Another bogey by Francoeur on the 10th hole put him 2-down, and even after a birdie won him the 13th hole, Gross came back with a birdie on 14 to go back 2-up. The high schooler then ended the match with a par on the par-4 16th while Francoeur made bogey.
