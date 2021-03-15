The NFL's free agency season kicked off on Monday, as the league's "legal tampering" window opened at noon, allowing teams and free agents to negotiate new deals ahead of the official start of free agency on Wednesday. The New England Patriots were reportedly busy, coming to terms with a number of players, including one of the top tight ends and edge rushers on the market.
Here is a running tally of the Patriots' offseason moves, including new free agent signings, trades and other moves. This list will be updated as new deals are reported.
COMING IN
Signed TE Jonnu Smith
After two years of getting virtually no production from the tight end position following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots finally landed their guy in free agent tight end Jonnu Smith. The former Tennessee Titan reportedly agreed to a four-year deal worth $50 million, including $31.25 million guaranteed, making him among the highest paid tight ends in the NFL.
Smith is only 25 years old and has seen his production increase every year in the league. This past fall Smith had 41 catches for 448 yards and eight touchdowns, and he is also renowned for his athleticism and blocking ability. Smith projects as New England's top tight end and provides the luxury of developing second-year pros Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene as the primary back-ups.
Signed EDGE Matt Judon
Matt Judon has been one of the league's most formidable pass rushers over the past few years for the Baltimore Ravens and should give the Patriots' front seven a major boost. The 28-year-old edge rusher has recorded 34.5 sacks in five seasons after being selected in the fifth round in 2016, and in 2020 Judon accounted for 21 QB hits, six sacks and a safety.
Judon reportedly signed with New England for four years and $56 million, including $32 million guaranteed.
Signed WR Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne
The Patriots reportedly helped shore up their beleaguered receiving corps on Monday, agreeing to terms with wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.
Agholor, who played last season with the Las Vegas Raiders after five years with the Philadelphia Eagles, reportedly signed for two years at a maximum of $26 million, with a base salary of $11 million per year plus up to $2 million incentives. Agholor, 27, is coming off a 2020 season in which he recorded 48 catches for 896 yards and 8 touchdowns while averaging 18.7 yards per catch.
Bourne, 25, has spent the last four years with San Francisco and is coming off a 2020 season in which he made 49 catches for 667 yards and two touchdowns. Bourne reportedly signed for three years and $22.5 million.
Signed DT Davon Godchaux
New England addressed its run defense by bringing in former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who signed with the Patriots for two years and $16 million. Godchaux, 26, is a former fifth-round pick who has served as a starter for Miami the past three seasons, though he was limited to just five games in 2020 due to a biceps injury.
At 6-foot-3, 311 pounds, Godchaux is a space eater who also possesses the versatility to play a variety of interior roles. His addition should help a Patriots front seven that allowed 2,103 rushing yards on the season, one of the worst totals of the Bill Belichick era.
Signed DB Jalen Mills
The secondary has been a position of strength for the Patriots the last few years, and the addition of Jalen Mills should help ensure things stay that way. The 26-year-old defensive back, who signed for four years and $24 million, spent the first five years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, playing a variety of roles in the secondary while helping the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship in 2017.
Mills played a fair amount of safety for Philadelphia in 2020 and should give New England the kind of position flexibility that Belichick values in his defensive backs.
Traded for OL Trent Brown
In his one year with New England in 2018, Trent Brown turned in a career performance, won a Super Bowl ring and earned a massive payday from the then-Oakland Raiders. Now the 6-foot-8, 380 pound offensive tackle is back after the Patriots reportedly reacquired the massive lineman as part of a draft pick swap with the Raiders.
The Patriots reportedly sent a 2022 fifth-round pick to Las Vegas in exchange for Brown and a 2022 seventh-round pick, and as part of the deal Brown reportedly agreed to restructure his contract and will now make $11 million on a one-year deal with the Patriots. Brown will likely slot in as one of New England's starting tackles in 2021, ensuring the offensive line remains a position of strength for the Patriots.
Re-signed QB Cam Newton
The Patriots made the first move in addressing their quarterback situation last week, re-signing 2020 starter Cam Newton on an incentive-laden one-year deal worth up to $14.5 million. Newton, 31, had a disappointing first year with the Patriots but provides continuity at a relatively small price while giving New England the flexibility to identify its long-term solution at the position.
Re-signed DL Deatrich Wise
The Patriots have reportedly re-signed defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, opting to bring back the four-year pro after an impressive 2020 season. The terms of Wise's new deal were not disclosed.
Wise was a fourth-round pick in 2017 and saw a signficant uptick in playing time this past fall, playing 56% of the defensive snaps after seeing just 23% of the snaps in 2019. Wise also saw his production improve accordingly, tallying a career-high 49 tackles on the year.
Re-signed ST Justin Bethel
New England boasted one of the best special teams units in the NFL in 2020, and by bringing back Justin Bethel the team ensured it will have a chance to maintain that level of excellence. Bethel, 30, reportedly re-signed with New England on a three-year, $6 million contract.
Re-signed DT Carl Davis
The Patriots announced Monday that they've re-signed defensive tackle Carl Davis. Davis was originally signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad last October and played three games for the Patriots in 2020.
GOING OUT
LG Joe Thuney signs with Kansas City
New England's top free agent and one of the cornerstones of the offensive line the past five years is reportedly on his way to Kansas City. According to multiple reports, the 28-year-old Thuney has agreed to a five-year, $80 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, making him one of the highest paid offensive linemen in the NFL.
Thuney, who helped lead the Patriots to two Super Bowl championships, started every game for New England since his arrival in 2016. His departure was not a surprise given the huge contract he was expected to command on the open market, but Patriots fans will likely cringe at the thought of Thuney protecting perennial MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes, who may have earned his second Super Bowl ring this February if not for his team's porous offensive line.
OL Marcus Cannon traded to Houston
After opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 related concerns, Marcus Cannon plans to return to the NFL this coming season, but he won't suit up for New England. The Patriots recently traded the 10-year veteran to the Houston Texans as part of a swap of mid-round picks, which will help clear about $6.3 million of cap space.
During his New England tenure, the former fifth-round pick helped the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles and survived a bout with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Cannon's spot at right tackle was filled primarily by rookie Mike Onwenu this past season, and newly acquired Trent Brown could fill that role in 2021 as well.
DB Terrence Brooks signs with Houston
Former New England defensive back Terrence Brooks has reportedly signed with the Houston Texans on a one-year, $2 million deal. Brooks spent two seasons with the Patriots as a core special teamer and a reserve safety, but saw his playing time dwindle in 2020.
