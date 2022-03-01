BYFIELD -- For basically all of last week, the Triton girls basketball team was sitting on pins and needles awaiting its playoff fate. The team practiced, but didn't know if each new day would end up being their last together.
It was an excrutiating time.
Coming into last week, the Vikings were a "bubble team," ranked No. 31 in the MIAA Division 3 power rankings with the top 32 teams making the state tournament. They also didn't have above a .500 record, which would have automatically qualified them, So when the final rankings came out last Friday, if they were outside the top 32 then the program's playoff drought would have stretched to a sixth year.
Luckily, that didn't happen.
Triton came in at No. 27 in the final rankings, and earned the program's first playoff berth since the 2016-17 season. And Tuesday night, the Vikings made the most of their return to playoff basketball and showed the "committee" that it belonged in the postseason, winning 63-34 at home over No. 38 Worcester Tech in the preliminary round of the Division 3 tournament.
"It's the first time we've made it to playoffs in a while, so this was really something for us," said senior tri-captain Molly Kimball. "We started a little slow, but as the game went on we started figuring out how they play and figuring out what we needed to do.
"It meant a lot to us to win. Being on the team the past four years, having this happen our senior year, my last year here, is really special."
The win was certainly an exclamation mark on what has been a successful turnaround season for the Vikings (9-12). Sophomore Kendall Liebert led the way with 19 points, Kimball added 13 with a pair of 3s and fellow sophomore Reese Renda had 9 points and played excellent defense on Worcester Tech top scorer Sanaii Diaz.
"Even though it was a preliminary game, to get a home game was awesome," said Triton coach Bryan Shields. "It's something that this team hasn't experienced in a long time, a playoff game or a playoff win. So I know the girls were excited, and it was fun to play in front of our home crowd."
Understandably, there may have been some nerves at tipoff.
Both teams defended hard and were cold from the field to start, and midway through the second quarter it was Worcester Tech (10-11) that led 13-10. But the Vikings got three buckets from Liebert, an and-1 from Renda and two breakaway layups from Caitlin Frary off steals to end the quarter on a 16-0 run and take a 26-13 lead into the break.
And Triton stayed hot to start the second half.
Liebert added three more quick buckets out of the break, Renda had a steal and a layup and Kimball hit a pair of 3s as the team's press created a handful of turnovers. The Vikings led 42-25 heading into the fourth quarter, and were able to get everyone into the game during the final frame.
Maeve Heffernan, Olivia Kiricoples, Brianna Welch and Lia Hatheway also had standout performances for the Vikings, who won the game on the defensive end.
"Tonight, our defensive execution was phenomenal," said Shields.
The last time the Vikings made the playoffs in 2016-17, they won their first game before falling to top-seeded Belmont. This year's team will face a similar test in the Round of 32 when they travel to perennial power Bishop Fenwick Friday night (6:30 p.m.).
"We need to keep the defensive energy," said Kimball. "We know we can be a really good team, we just need to keep our energy up."
And on a side note, it was probably a little easier to keep that energy up Tuesday night, as both team's were allowed to play without masks on for the first time in two seasons.
"It was so much better," said Kimball. "I could actually breathe!"
But no matter what happens the rest of the way, this year's group of Vikings have helped turn the program around for the better.
"They just work hard, they listen and they want to learn," said Shields. "They come out every day ready to work, and they play as a team. If you watch them play, more often than not they're making the right pass to the right spot, and that's 3/4ths of the battle. The rest of it is you have to convert, but being in the right place and knowing where the ball should go offensively is huge for us."
Triton 63, Worcester Tech 34
Division 3 Preliminary Round
Worcester Tech (34): Sanaii Diaz 7-1-15, Janavia Hodge 0-0-0, Magdalena Sotiropoulos 1-2-4, Elaina Neives 2-3-7, Kennedy Etheridge 0-0-0, Michal Frimpong 4-0-8, Melanie Gitau 0-0-0, Kasia Boatwright 0-0-0, Hawa Amadou 0-0-0. Totals 14-6-34
Triton (63): Maeve Heffernan 2-2-6, Kendall Liebert 7-5-19, Molly Kimball 5-1-13, Olivia Kiricoples 2-0-4, Reese Renda 4-1-9, Brianna Welch 1-2-4, Isabella Basile 0-0-0, Caitlin Frary 2-0-4, Paige Leavitt 1-0-2, Riley Bell 0-0-0, Lia Hatheway 0-2-2, Sophia Lesinski 0-0-0, Madeline Doring 0-0-0. Totals 24-13-63
3-pointers: T — Kimball 2
Worcester Tech (10-11): 8 5 12 9 — 34
Triton (9-12): 8 18 16 21 — 63
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.