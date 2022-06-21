Five days before the start of the spring season, the Newburyport girls tennis team didn’t even have a single coach on staff.
Three months later, the Clippers left the season as state champions.
What a wild ride it’s been.
You’ve all certainly heard the story by now. You’ve heard how senior Kat O’Connor came through in the clutch to win her third singles match (6-4, 6-4) — in the final match of the day — to lift Newburyport to a 3-2 win over Austin Prep in Saturday’s Division 3 state championship. You know about how Harper Bradshaw and Carly McDermott won comfortably at second doubles (6-4, 6-1), and how two-time CAL MVP and reigning Daily News MVP Caroline Schulson blitzed to a 6-0, 6-2 victory to finish her dominant junior season an undefeated 24-0 at first singles.
It was a true team effort that brought home the Clippers’ first ever state title.
But it was an effort that nearly stumbled just simply walking up to the starter’s block.
“Me becoming coach was officially official like five days before the season started,” laughed coach Jana Schulson, Caroline’s mother. “Then immediately after it happened, it was a mad rush to book court times for practices and get everything ready. It was crazy.”
After former coach Carly Fair stepped down last fall after three successful years at the helm (29-6 overall record), there was talk of perhaps her assistant, Carla Breton, taking over. But as the days dragged closer and closer to the start of spring sports, the program needed a change of plans.
So in stepped Schulson in the nick of time, who brought along Greg Lynch — the father of second singles player Ana Lynch — as an assistant.
“I knew (Lynch’s) wife very well, and I of course knew of Ana because she’d been playing with Caroline on the same team,” said Schulson. “Someone had asked Greg if he could coach them, and he said he couldn’t do it by himself. Him and I talked, and he said he’d do it if I would do it, so we both agreed to hop on.”
And having two parents of players agree to coach changed the dynamics of the team in many ways.
“Our coaches are new this year, but given that they’re parents I feel like it has helped the team,” said Caroline Schulson. “It’s kind of like a parent figure instead of a coach, where people might have bad relationships. I just think our practices are fun and people look forward to it.”
But while it was stressful at times trying to prepare for the season on such a short deadline, Schulson and Lynch did get some help. Kelly Ouellet, the Director of Tennis at the Newburyport Tennis Club, was willing to accomodate any favor the team asked for at the drop of a hat, and Schulson’s oldest daughter, Ellie — a Division 1 player at Furman — was around at times to help lead a practice.
And, of course, the job’s a lot easier when you’re coaching a bunch of talented tennis players.
The team found its winning doubles pairings with Bradshaw and McDermott at second, and Delaney Woekel and senior Sydney Gediman locking it down at first. Schulson, as it turns out, was an automatic win, and both Lynch and O’Connor brought experience and rounded out the championship starting lineup.
And the title win certainly validates a terrific run the Clippers have been on. The program has won the last five CAL Kinney championships, and had previously advanced to two straight North Finals (state quarterfinal) before finally pushing through the barrier this spring.
“They were all super excited to win that championship,” said Coach Schulson. “All of these kids, mine included, have been playing for a while, and all of them started at the tennis club in Newburyport. So those coaches over there get a lot of the credit.”
