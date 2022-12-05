Pat Freiermuth is a hometown hero in more ways than one.
The former Pentucket football star and now second-year tight end for the Pittsburgh Steelers is living out every child’s athletic dream, but definitely hasn’t forgotten his roots. and if you were watching Sunday when Freiermuth’s Steelers traveled down to play the Atlanta Falcons, you saw the Merrimac native wearing something special.
For the past seven years, the NFL has allowed its players a two-week stretch to wear customized cleats to represent a charity of their choice as part of its “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative. Sunday’s Week 13 of the NFL was the first week of the program, so if you missed the game you still have a chance to watch Freiermith catching passing in his sleek new orange cleats next Sunday when the Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens.
So, out of all the charities Freiermuth could have picked, who did he decide to represent?
Of course, he went back home to the Cape Ann League, to his high school football days, to support a local organization in the Reid Landry Garrant Foundation. Founded in honor of the late Reid Garrant — a Daily News All-Decade football player who tragically passed away from leukemia in 2018 — “Reid’s Rebels” have worked tirelessly to both honor the legacy of a fallen family member, as well as raise money to help support fellow families who are struggling with the deadly disease.
Now, their message and their logo are running up and down an NFL field.
“The cleats are beautiful,” said Paula Garrant, Reid’s mother and the founder of Reid’s Rebels. “I balled my eyes out when Pat texted me the photos and I first saw them. It truly is unbelievable that this is happening. We can’t thank Pat enough.”
What started out as a pipe dream has turned into reality.
As a refresher, Garrant was at a local 99s restaurant the night of the 2021 NFL Draft when, out of the corner of her eye, she saw Freiermuth get taken in the second round by the Steelers. In her eyes, it was divine intervention, as the Steelers were unequivocally — without a shadow of a doubt — her son’s favorite team. Garrant and Freiermith were teammates on the 2014 Pentucket football roster, with Reid being the star senior lineman and Pat the hotshot young freshman.
Now, somehow, Pentucket’s hometown hero was playing for Reid’s beloved NFL franchise.
It was too perfect.
From that day, Paula Garrant worked to try and get Freiermuth involved with the organization, and of course he agreed. Back in June, Freiermuth attended the third annual Night of Giving — Reid’s Rebels’ biggest fundraising night of the year — where he signed autographs and auctioned off personalized gear that all went towards families in need. and it was on that night when the “My Cause, My Cleats” idea was floated out by Garrant.
Of course, Freiermuth agreed.
“It means a lot,” Freiermuth told Steelers.com. “Just being able to wear those cleats and put recognition to that foundation. Reid’s mom has worked so hard to get her son’s name out there. Being able to help in that process on a national stage like that is awesome.
“It is cool. The more eyes on the cleats, the better. That is what really helps the cause.”
So there Freiermuth was Sunday afternoon, running up and down an NFL field with a fallen teammate guiding his steps. The cleats have an orange base — the leukemia awareness color — with white trim and laces. On one side, there’s an orange ribbon with a green trim. On the other, the Reid Landry Garrant Foundation logo with Reid’s No. 59 in the middle dominates the left half, with the words “Leukemia Awareness” written next to it on the right.
All of that lettering is outlined in green — Pentucket’s color.
All told, a perfect slice of home, and a perfect tribute.
For a cherry on top, the Steelers earned a 19-16 win over the Falcons on Sunday, with Freiermuth leading the team with 76 receiving yards on three catches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.