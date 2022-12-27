NORTH ANDOVER — For a Newburyport boys basketball team with a lot of youth playing big minutes, these three Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic games are going to be invaluable.
You have strong Merrimack Valley Conference teams, a state power in St. John’s Prep and a talented — and tall — Beverly squad all ready to challenge the Clippers.
“This will only help us in the long run, big time,” said first-year Newburyport coach Mark Elmendorf. “Playing these quality opponents in this type of tournament, it’s only going to benefit these guys.”
And the Clippers nearly pulled a stunner.
But thanks to a monster 38-point, 20-rebound performance from 6-foot-5 Ryder Frost, Beverly — seeded No. 2 in the tournament — was able to advance past a scrappy Newburyport team, 66-59. The Panthers advance to Wednesday’s CMCC semifinal, where they’ll play No. 3 Andover at Lawlor Arena at 4:15 p.m. The No. 7 Clippers fall to the loser’s bracket, and will play No. 6 Methuen on Hammel Court at 5 p.m.
As far as early tournament MVP goes, Frost shot his name right to the top of the list.
The junior was unstoppable in the post, and also showcased a nice shooting touch with three 3s. It also didn’t help Newburyport that top returning scorer and big man Finn Brennan hurt his ankle in the third quarter and didn’t return. A sophomore, Brennan averaged 10.0 ppg last winter, but his status for the rest of the tournament is now in question.
“(Frost) is a very, very good player,” said Elmendorf. “But I was proud of our kids, they played hard. We responded when (Beverly) made their run. We came back and took the lead. So, I just told them that that team was great. The team that came back and went up by one was great. So I was happy with them, there’s no reason to get negative now.”
Thanks to juniors Connor Spinney (23 pts, 6 3s) and Peter Osazuwa (8 pts), Newburyport was able to hold a 28-26 lead heading into halftime. But coming out of the break, Beverly found it’s footing. Frost and senior Dylan Crowley helped the Panthers open the third on a massive 14-0 run, and paired with Brennan’s injury things didn’t look good for Newburyport.
But the Clippers didn’t quit.
Sophomore Sam Craig hit a nice pull-up jumper at the buzzer to pull Newburyport within 45-36 at the end of the third, and the Clippers weren’t done there. Henry Acton hit a nice driving layup to start the fourth followed by a Spinney 3, and all of a sudden it was 45-41. Craig then came away with a steal and a layup, and after a stop on defense Spinney splashed yet another 3 to put the Clippers ahead 46-45 and force Beverly to call a timeout.
It was a terrific display of fight, but Frost was just too good.
On his team’s next possession, Frost front-ended a 3 but grabbed his own rebound and layed it in to put the Panthers ahead for what ended up being for good. He then drilled two triples, and an and-1 from Crowley punctuated a 9-0 run to put Beverly back in the driver’s seat.
The lead stayed around double figures the rest of the game, but both Craig and Ben Corneau hit 3s in the closing seconds to make the final score a little closer for the Clippers.
Beverly 66, Newburyport 59
Newburyport (59): Craig 3 2-2 8, Bovee 1 2-4 5, Acton2 1-4 5, Corneau 1 0-0 3, Osazuwa 3 2-4 8, Spinney 8 1-2 23, Gretz 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 8-16 59
Beverly (66): Klass 0 0-0 0, Parsons 0 2-2 2, Diaz 4 0-0 9, Hemsey 0 0-0 0, Frost 13 9-12 38, Stevenson 0 0-0 0, Crowley 6 5-6 17, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Kuot 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 16-20 66
3-pointers: Newburyport — Spinney 6, Bovee, Corneau, Gretz; Beverly — Frost 3, Diaz
Newburyport (1-2): 15 13 8 23 — 59
Beverly (2-2): 10 16 19 21 — 66
