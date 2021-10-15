Georgetown coach Eric McCarthy says there is a lot that defines his team’s starting quarterback, Anthony Plumb. But, to him, something sticks out above the rest.
“He’s done everything with a smile,” said McCarthy. “Two years ago, he embraced his role on the JV team, and even with what happened last year with the pandemic, he handled it with a smile on his face.”
Through five games this fall, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Plumb is tearing up opposing defenses with his arm.
Now a senior, he’s thrown for an area-high 1,423 yards in just five games (284.6 ypg), and his 17 passing touchdowns are believed by McCarthy to be a state high. and he’s done it all while completing a solid 65.4% of his passes (70 for 107).
“We knew our skill guys were some of the best around,” said Plumb, who’s completed an area-high 751 of his yards and 9 TDs to top target Jack Lucido. “We were expecting a winning atmosphere, and we’re getting it done.”
Apparently, all Plumb needed was an opportunity.
Two years ago as a sophomore, Plumb had the arm to start. There was just one problem.
The Royals still had record-setting Stephen MacDonald under center, a two-time Daily News All-Star who tossed for 2,382 yards and 23 TDs that year en route to finishing his high school career as the area’s all-time leader in both passing yards (5,050) and TDs (47).
“Anthony was good enough to be a starting QB on a lot of teams as a sophomore,” said McCarthy. “Everyone kind of knew what he possessed, but we had Stephen doing his thing.”
But that didn’t turn out to be a problem.
Plumb threw for around a whooping 3,000 yards his sophomore year on the JV team, and said he “had a lot of fun on JV with a lot of these guys that are starting now.”
Okay, so Plumb progressed on the JV team as a sophomore, but the reigns were going to be firmly his as a junior.
Enter COVID.
It was, of course, and unforeseen pandemic. But when Georgetown decided to not participate in the spring’s Fall 2 season, it was another “lost year” for Plumb thanks to two circumstances completely out of his control.
“Yeah, that definitely stunk,” said Plumb. “But we took the time off to get better as a team and improve where we could. I was just waiting for my time, but I knew I’d eventually get my chance.”
Plumb has certainly got that chance this fall.
In Georgetown’s (2-3) season opener against Boston Latin — Plumb’s first ever varsity game — he threw for 283 yards and had four total touchdowns. He’s since followed with a 435-yard, four-TD performance against Lynn Tech, and he completed 15 of 18 passes for 322 yards and five TDs in a win last week against Minuteman.
“Everyone kind of knew what was in store for him this year,” said McCarthy. “He’s very committed and passionate about what he does. What’s always been there is that he’s always been a competitor. He’s his hardest critic. He throws five TDs, and he’s talking about the one throw that he missed.
“It’s been a blast coaching him.”
Missing a year due to the pandemic certainly didn’t help Plumb gather film to send to colleges, but he’s more than making up for the lost time.
“I’m definitely thinking about it,” said Plumb. “Last year with not playing, I was thinking to myself that just one year as a starter (in HS) wasn’t going to do it to get recruited. But I’m going to start looking into it more and more and keep weighing my options.”
With still at least three games left on the schedule — plus any potential playoff game — Plumb would need to average 320 yards a game to surpass MacDonald’s senior season numbers.
But with how the season has gone so far, that is well within reach.
Football Picks
Friday’s Games
Newburyport (3-2) vs. Hamilton-Wehnam (4-1): Tough rebound for the Clippers after a loss to rival Pentucket on Saturday. Hamilton-Wenham’s defense — allowing just 9.4 ppg — is the best in the CAL.
Prediction: Hamilton-Wenham 17, Newburyport 10.
Pentucket (4-1) at Lynnfield (2-2): Chase Dwight is on a tear, man. Pentucket has been a heck of a story this fall.
Prediction: Pentucket 28, Lynnfield 14
North Reading (5-0) at Amesbury (3-1): Sorry, Coach McQueen — or maybe not — but I’m going to give you some bulletin board material. Love what the Indians are doing this fall, but the Hornets — after drubbing Triton — look like a different beast. Can the Indians play keep away enough with that potent running attack?
Prediction: North Reading 24, Amesbury 15
Ipswich (0-5) at Triton (1-3): Afte ra few tough losses in a row— two via heartbreak and one via a blowout — the Vikings get back on the winning track here on senior night.
Prediction: Triton 42, Ipswich 21
Saturday’s Games
Governor’s (2-1) at Tabor Academy (1-1): Governor’s got back on track with a nice win over Brooks last week. This one will be closer, but I still like the road team.
Prediction: Governor’s 30, Tabor 27
