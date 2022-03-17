5th grade travel

The Newburyport 5th Grade Gold girls basketball team finished second in the 2022 River Valley League after a hard-fought game against Chelmsford in the Division 4 championship. Front Row (L-R): Emerson Hayden, Dija Beshir, Lia Garbarino. Back Row (L-R): Coach Joe Devlin, Lexie Lacava, Kate Devlin, Maggie Blaser, Julia Cootey, Reese Gilkey-Anderson, Maddy Bourque, Coach Rebecca Bourque. Not pictured: Breslin Cook.

