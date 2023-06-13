It looks like the local CAL track scene is in good hands for quite some time.
Over the weekend, area middle school athletes traveled down to Gardner to compete in the Mass. State Championship, and there were plenty of highlights. Perhaps top among them, though, was the Triton girls 4x100 relay team of Ella Trietel-Poore, Summer Pawlick, Finley Goodrich and Addie Ewell, who for the second straight year won the event to be crowned state champs.
Elsewhere, Newburyport High stars of tomorrow had strong days.
The Clipper girls rallied in the relays to finish 16th overall in the state, after sitting in 29th heading into the final events. The 4x100 team of Penelope Fuentes, Regan Clyatt, Ruby Reardon and Callie Harris finished sixth, while the 4x400 team of Margaux Dupuis, McKenna Felts, Cameron Todd and Camilla Fuentes (who also added a seventh in the 800 meters) was fourth.
For the boys, Bennett Beaulier absolutely shined, finishing third in the shot put and eighth in the discus to help the Clippers place eighth overall as a team. David Walker placed third in the javelin, Anthony Marks was right behind in eighth in the javelin, and Tyson Stroope finished third in both the high jump and long jump. Lastly, Tyler Lisauskas finished eighth in the 100 hurdles.
