Youth soccer title

The Triton Fury girls soccer team, which includes players from Rowley, Newbury, and Salisbury, won the Essex County Youth Soccer Association G6 Division 2 Championship at Pingree School this past Sunday. Front row (left to right): Emilia Shkurti, Paige Hills, Claire Lussier, Finley Goodrich and Fiona Romano. Back row (left to right): Coach Katie Goodrich, Addison Ewell, Katie Collins, McKensie Byrnes, Virginia Thompson, Olivia Dono, Mariama Kandji and Coach Ana Shkurti.

 Courtesy Photo

