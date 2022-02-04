When he was in the eighth grade, Matt Welch vividly remembers going down to the TD Garden to watch the Amesbury girls basketball team play in the 2017 Division 3 state semifinal.
He watched former Amesbury greats like Flannery O’Conner and Alli Napoli compete up and down the parquet floor, and knew one day he wanted a chance to do the same.
Flash forward five years, and Welch and his teammates are getting that chance.
Saturday night, Amesbury will take the trip down I-93 to take on Cape Ann League foe North Reading at the home of the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins. Tickets are $20 for the 7 p.m. tipoff, and, per the city of Boston, all visitors must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the building.
“It’s honestly really exciting,” said Welch. “I’ve watched the Celtics play there my whole life, and I saw the girls basketball team play there in the eighth grade and I knew I wanted to get that chance one day.
“We’re just going to go out there, play hard and see what happens.”
Amesbury is one of many high school teams to get the opportunity to play at the Garden on Saturday, as games are starting as early as 7:30 a.m. and continuing through Hamilton-Wenham playing Revere at 8:30 p.m.
“It really is a great thing they’re doing for the kids,” said Amesbury coach Tom Comeau. “I know our guys are all super excited for the opportunity. It’s going to be a very fun day for sure.”
It will also be the first game of the season between Amesbury (8-6) and North Reading (5-6). In last year’s one meeting, Cam Keliher and Rocco Kokinacis tried valiantly to fuel a comeback that ultimately fell short in a 59-56 Hornets win.
But, this year’s Amesbury team is far different.
Keliher (21.0 ppg, 30 3s) is the senior captain and the team’s leading scorer, and Welch (16.5 ppg) has been on a tear as of late. He scored 16 points against Newburyport on Wednesday, and dropped a season-high 25 against Georgetown last Friday. Matt Heidt (5.9 ppg), Jake Hallinan (5.6 ppg) and Max Lapointe (5.1 ppg) have all been key contributors, and junior Nick Marden has been a beast on the boards.
And, of course, they’ve all seen the Garden floor plenty of times whether on TV or as a spectator to a Celtics game.
But, Saturday night is going to be a completely different experience.
“I’m interested to see it all from the player’s perspective and to be under those bright lights,” said Welch. “I’ve watched a lot of games from the stands and on TV, but to be on the court is going to be something different entirely.
“I think we’re ready to go, and if our defense picks up I think we can go in there and play well enough to win.”
And who knows?
At times this season, Amesbury has played like a team that is capable of making a deep run in the upcoming state tournament. A potential win Saturday night on an iconic NBA court, and the confidence that could breed, may find the team right back in Boston next month.
“My hope, and what we’ve been telling them, is that this could be a preview,” said Comeau. “So that when we get to the state tournament, they’ll have the confidence to play well enough to get right back there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.