The Georgetown 10U baseball team went an undefeated 8-0 to win the River Rival tournament championship this past weekend. Members of the team are: Jace Alves, Josh Anderton, Jacob Berg, Parker Connors, Brett Crosby, Colin Desilets, Jackson Duke, Marco Encarnacion, Nathaniel Fontenot, Ben Hagan, Kellan Kulesa, Dylan McKay, Owen Meeker, Hunter Tracy and Lando Twiss. The team is coached by Phil Desilets, Tony Alves, Brian Anderton and Dave Twiss.