There were a couple of feel-good stories that certainly didn't fly under the radar last week.
Both the Georgetown and Pentucket football teams picked up their first wins of the season during non-playoff action, giving each program some highlights to build upon for the rest of the year.
"After a tough start to the season, the boys fought through all adversity sent at them the past few months and won a 32-0 TEAM win where every player on the roster is on the stat sheet on either offense or defense," said Georgetown coach Mike Hill. "A fantastic win."
Of course, it's been a rough road for Georgetown (1-8) this fall.
With low numbers to begin with, followed by a slew of injuries suffered during the year, the Royals had to unfortunately forfeit their past three games. But with enough players back and healthy, the Royals were able to return to the gridiron in a big way during Friday night's non-playoff slate, winning 32-0 over Excel Academy.
Thomas Cahill was a monster for the Royals, rushing for 170 yards on just 9 carries with three touchdowns. The senior broke off scoring runs of 23 and 36 yards in the first quarter, then added another 36-yard TD scamper in the third. It was a 24-0 game at halftime after Jake Thompson hauled in a 53-yard touchdown pass from Cole Healy in the second quarter, followed by a successful Healy conversion run.
Thompson finished with 68 receiving yards on two catches, and he also threw a 2-point conversion pass to Cahill. Charlie Popielski finished with 54 yards on the ground, and led the team defensively with 5 tackles.
Georgetown will now host East Boston in another non-playoff game Friday at 3 p.m.
Panthers run past Northeast Metro
The defense came alive for the Pentucket football team this past weekend.
Led by a clutch, 55-yard fumble recovery scoop-and-score touchdown from Kevin Reiter, the Panthers were able to roll to a 28-14 win over Northeast Metro for their first victory of the season. The final score was also a tad deceiving, as it was a 28-0 game late in the third quarter before Northeast punched in a pair of scores in the fourth.
"I'm proud of the fight of this team," said Pentucket co-coach Dan Leary. "It's easy to stay positive when everything is going great, tough to dig in when things are tough. This group has dug in."
Reiter also hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Meisner, and Johnny Igoe and Nick Carrion added TD runs of 32 and 17 yards. Igoe finished with 77 yards on just 8 carries, Jackson Rich added 27 yards on 4 totes and as a team the Panthers (1-8) piled up 164 rushing yards. Henry Hartford was also money kick PATs, finishing 4-for-4 on the day.
For a team -- and senior class -- that has played without a home stadium for the past few years as Pentucket continues to build its new campus, this was a well-deserved victory.
The Panthers will continue their non-playoff slate on Thursday when they travel to play Greater Lowell for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Georgetown 32, Excel Academy 0
Georgetown (1-8): 16 8 8 0 — 32
Excel Academy: 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
G — Thomas Cahill 23 run (Cahill pass from Jake Thompson)
G — Cahill 36 run (Charlie Popielski run)
Second Quarter
G — Thompson 53 pass from Cole Healy (Healy run)
Third Quarter
G — Cahill 36 run (Cahill run)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: GEORGETOWN (19-265): Thomas Cahill 9-170, Charlie Popielski 5-54, Jake Thompson 2-20, Fabio Encarnacion 2-15, Manuel Gasca 1-6
PASSING: G — Cole Healy 3-5-1, 80, J. Thompson 0-2-0, 0
RECEIVING: G — Thompson 2-68, Cahill 1-12
Pentucket 28, Northeast Metro 14
Pentucket (1-8): 14 7 7 0 — 28
N.E. Voke: 0 0 0 14 — 14
Pentucket Scoring
P — Johnny Igoe 32 run (Henry Hartford kick)
P — Nick Carrion 17 run (Hartford kick)
P — Kevin Reiter 15 pass from Caleb Meisner (Hartford kick)
P — Reiter 55 fumble recovery (Hartford kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PENTUCKET (23-164): Johnny Igoe 8-77, Jackson Rich 4-27, Nick Carrion 3-25, Max Cloutier 3-25, Caleb Meisner 4-9, Henry Hartford 1-1
PASSING: P — Aaron Ketschke 1-1-0, 48, Meisner 5-7-1, 45
RECEIVING: P — Kevin Reiter 2-63, Nick Carrion 3-26, Henry Hartford 1-4
