GEORGETOWN — What started out as a new and unique fundraising idea has turned into so much more.
Sunday morning, in front of about 100 onlookers, Georgetown baseball coach Phil Desilets and others heavily involved with the program unveiled the new ‘Forever Royal’ brick project. The display, located just outside the fence that seperates the Bean Park third baseline from the spectators there to watch a baseball game, is an ever-growing collection of engraved bricks.
Some bricks simply have a name and a year of graduation.
Others are dedicated to a lost loved one.
Others still are in remembrance to a Georgetown sporting team of decades past.
But while they make look similar at first glance, each of the more than 200 bricks that currently make up the display has its own story.
“I’ve been kind of dreaming of something like this for years,” said Desilets, who is currently in his seventh year as the Royals’ skipper. “And then I got permission from the school to do sponsorship signs and everything, but then the pandemic hit. and I couldn’t be asking these small businesses for too much right now. So it kind of pivoted. I said ‘Alright, lets bring some people in and find a different way.’ and then we came up with the idea of selling engraved bricks.
“We had no idea how it would do. We were hoping for 100 bricks at the start, that was the goal, and we’ve more than doubled that.
Every penny earned from the fundraiser is going back into the Bean Park field.
Already, Desilets has been able to install new fencing to upgrade the backstop behind home plate, and the goal is to keep improving and renovating to make future Georgetown ballplayers more eager to want to stay home and play. But while the fundraiser has already been a success monetarily, what the project has started to mean to the community is something that wasn’t fully expected at first.
So many lifelong “Townies,” those who grew up in the area but now live countries away — the Philappines! — as well as future generations of Royals have all reached out to become a part of history.
“People were buying bricks not really knowing what it was going to be,” said Desilets. “So now that people can come down and actually see this, hopefully they’ll want to buy more bricks and we’ll keep expanding it. The goal is to have it stretch all the way around the field.”
The idea is to also install benches so people can walk through the area, have a seat, enjoy the display and, of course, catch a baseball game or two.
“This has become so much bigger than what I expected, not just for the baseball team but for the whole town,” said Desilets. “We’ve had people donating bricks in memory of, or with a previous basketball team, or with the band. It’s pretty special. You’ve got people who are constantly walking through here, you’ve got the Senior Center right here, you have the Youth Center here, so it’s always going to be around. People are always going to be able to walk by here and see their brick, and once we get the benches in here they can sit in the middle of a nice day and just enjoy it.”
It’s a project created with limitless opportunities, designed to be a time capsule to bind together generations of Georgetown community members.
And this project was quite literally built brick-by-brick.
