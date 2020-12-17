GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown boys and girls basketball teams have been cleared to compete this winter, with Georgetown High athletic director Ryan Browner confirming that the teams have received approval to use the high school gym from local health officials.
The basketball teams' seasons had been in limbo after the Georgetown Board of Health voted last week to close school facilities to indoor sports. With no other place to practice the Royals risked having to shut down for the winter, but school and health officials continued to work towards a solution until an agreement could ultimately be reached.
According to Browner, Georgetown's basketball programs will be varsity only this winter, and while the Royals will be allowed to host home games at their own gym, fans will not be allowed.
Georgetown is also still working out a date to start tryouts, which began for the rest of the Cape Ann League and across the state on Monday. Browner said he expects a date will be set by tomorrow, after which point the Royals will begin preparing for the start of their seasons.
The Georgetown boys team is coming off a 12-11 season and a trip to the Division 4 North semifinals, while the girls went 3-17. Georgetown's season opener is currently scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 5, against Pentucket, with the boys at home for a 6:30 p.m. tip while the girls are on the road at 6 p.m.
