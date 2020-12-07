GEORGETOWN — Citing rising COVID-19 case numbers within Georgetown and across the region, the Georgetown Board of Health voted unanimously against allowing Georgetown's winter sports programs access to school facilities, a decision that will primarily affect the Georgetown boys and girls basketball programs.
Toward the end of the Board of Health's meeting Monday, which was attended remotely by more than 60 people, including parents, players and coaches, the three board members indicated they do not feel comfortable with winter sports taking place at a time when coronavirus cases are spiking, ultimately voting 3-0 in opposition.
Officially the board's vote was to "cancel indoor sports," though that is not within the Board of Health's jurisdiction. The Georgetown School Committee previously voted 5-0 in favor of allowing winter sports, so functionally the Board of Health's vote will prevent any Georgetown High athletic program from using school facilities.
While the vote will force Georgetown's boys and girls basketball programs to scramble for practice space and play all of their games on the road, it will have no affect on Georgetown's hockey, swimming or ski programs. Georgetown's hockey players are members of the Pentucket boys and Newburyport girls co-op programs and operate exclusively outside of the district. Georgetown's swimmers are part of the Triton co-op and compete at the Newburyport YWCA and its skiers are part of the Haverhill co-op and ski at Bradford. The MIAA has postponed wrestling until the spring.
There were a number of other comments made during the meeting that indicated an incomplete understanding of the high school athletic landscape. Board member William Gianacoples at one point asserted that "all the other schools in the area have cancelled winter sports," when in fact no area school district in the Greater Newburyport region or the Cape Ann League has done so.
The board also did not call on Georgetown athletic director Ryan Browner, who was in attendance virtually, to present the athletic department's plans for the season or to answer questions.
"I don't think they had all the facts that they needed," Browner said after the vote. "I'm extremely disappointed, I wish they gave us an opportunity to at least give it a shot."
The board did hear remarks from Georgetown Athletic Association basketball director Pete Lucido, whose son Jack is a junior on the Georgetown High boys basketball team. Lucido spoke in support of allowing winter sports, citing the numerous safety modifications that have been implemented and approved by medical experts with the state and MIAA. He noted that athletes will find ways to play no matter what, and that it's the school's responsibility to ensure their athletes have the chance to compete in the safest environment possible rather than seek out potentially riskier opportunities.
"These kids need someone to give them a chance," Lucido said. "Let's give them a chance today."
With winter tryouts scheduled to begin on Dec. 14 it's not clear whether the Georgetown basketball programs will be able to start their seasons on time, or if they'll be able to play at all. Browner indicated that he intends to seek out other facilities where the basketball programs can practice, though he acknowledged that there will be substantial logistical challenges that need to be worked out in order for that to happen.
"Everything is on the table and I'm going to try and figure out a way," Browner said.
