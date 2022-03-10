For the first three quarters of Wednesday night's Division 4 Round of 16 game, Georgetown was in position to pull the upset.
But, facing a No. 3-seeded Jeremiah Burke team that subs frequently and full-court presses the entire game, the Royals just ran out of gas late. And thanks to a massive fourth quarter, Burke was able to walk out of its home gym with a comfortable 66-50 win and end the No. 12 Royals' season.
Burke was led by 6-foot-2 sophomore guard Ramsay Checo (16 points), who already has offers from Division 1 Fairfield and Siena.
"I thought we played really well defensively through three quarters," said Georgetown coach Josh Keilty. "Even their Division 1 kid, Matty (Torgerson) did a good job guarding him all night, he just hit some tough, big shots late."
Georgetown (17-5) got a game-high 20 points on five 3s from Jack Lucido.
The Royals jumped out to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter, and had it as high as nine in the second. Burke made a run, but even with star junior Grant Lyon (13 points) on the bench with foul trouble the Royals still led 24-23 at half. And even going into the fourth quarter, it was only a two-point game.
Georgetown trailed 42-40 early in the fourth, but that's when Burke (15-3) made its run.
"They started hitting some shots and we were turning the ball over," said Keilty. "We were definitely tired with their press. But, overall, I thought this team got better and better during the year, and they just committed to defending. We didn't have a lot of depth, but we had a lot of good pieces that worked well together."
Other than Lucido and Lyon, top scorer Harrison Lien (16.8 ppg) was held to just 7 going up against the stout 1-on-1 defense of Checo. Cory Walsh hit a pair of 3s to finish with 6 points for Georgetown.
And while the season ended sooner than they wanted it too, it was still a year to remember for the Royals. The program made it to the state tournament for the first time in years, and also captured a share of the CAL Baker Division title for the first time since 2009.
"What these seniors have done, this was a year-round thing for this group," said Keilty. "After our season was cut short last year, these guys committed to the weight room and summer leagues and it was just a year-long thing. They really set the bar for this program. Super special group of kids. When you decide to become a coach, these are the type of kids that embody why you want to make that decision."
Jeremiah Burke 66, Georgetown 50
Division 4 Round of 16
Georgetown (50): Jack Lucido 6-3-20, Harrison Lien 3-0-7, Grant Lyon 5-3-13, Cory Walsh 2-0-6, John Alcantara 1-0-3, Matt Torgerson 0-0-0, Carter Lucido 0-1-1, Nate Giguere 0-0-0, Kyle Davies 0-0-0. Totals 17-7-50
3-pointers: J. Lucido 5, Walsh 2, Lien, Alcantara
Georgetown (17-5): 16 8 13 13 — 50
Burke High School (15-3): 10 13 16 27 — 66
