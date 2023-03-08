For more than a half of Tuesday night's game, it looked like the Georgetown boys basketball team was primed to earn a major upset over No. 4 Bourne in the Division 4 Round of 16. The visiting Royals trailed by only four at halftime, and a 3-pointer by Cory Walsh early in the third made it just a one-point game at 34-33.
But Bourne proceeded to show why it's a top seed in this tournmanet.
The host Canalmen took that punch, and responded with a 16-0 run to pull away over the course of the third quarter. Once that lead ballooned up, it never got below 10 the rest of the way as Bourne closed out a 67-52 win over No. 13 Georgetown to advance to the Division 4 quarterfinals.
For the Royals, their season comes to an end at 16-6.
With Daily News All-Star Grant Lyon leading the way, Georgetown left the first quarter with a slight 19-18 edge. The senior scored 11 of his team-high 17 points over the opening frame, and five points from sophomore Marcos Yones and a 3 from senior Cory Walsh helped the Royals hold a small advantage.
It would stay close through halftime, but early in the third Bourne turned up the defensive pressure and got out in transition to pull away. Walsh finished with 15 points on five 3s, however in the second half the Royals as a team would go just 1-of-12 from beyond the arc. Junior point guard Jackson Lasquade finished with 10 points, and Yones added 8.
For Bourne, sophomore Mike Dankert led the way with a game-high 24 points.
Bourne 67, Georgetown 52
Division 4 Round of 16
Georgetown (52): Grant Lyon 8-1-17, Cory Walsh 5-0-15, Jackson Lasquade 5-0-10, Marcos Yones 3-1-8, Brady Kent 0-0-0, Jack Duggan 0-0-0, Kyle Davies 0-0-0, Jalen Andujar 1-0-2. Totals 22-2-52
3-pointers: Walsh 5, Yones
Georgetown (16-6): 19 11 7 15 — 52
Bourne (19-3): 18 16 18 15 — 67
