WEST NEWBURY -- Last year's team set a completely new standard for the Georgetown boys basketball program.
And we're not just talking about wins and losses.
There were certainly more highs than lows, as last year's group won 15 games, earned a share of the program's first CAL Baker title since 2009 and made a run to the Division 5 Round of 16. But behind the wins and the success was a whole lot of hard work, both in-season and during the offseason, grinding every day to turn around a program that hadn't experienced too many positives in quite some time.
The results spoke for themselves.
So much so, that even though All-Stars like Harrison Lien, Jack Lucido and Matt Torgerson have all graduated out, the expectations they helped to raise still resonate deep within the program. That means getting out of bed early for offseason lifts, drilling preperation during practice and showing up every gameday focused on the task at hand.
With that new mentality, Friday's impressive 66-45 season-opening win over Pentucket wasn't a shock to those in the program. Returning 6-foot-4 big man and Daily News All-Star Grant Lyon did his thing with 12 points and 11 rebounds. But it was a slew of underclassmen like junior Jackson Lasquade and sophomores Jalen Andujar, John Alcantara, Jack Duggan and Marcos Yones that stepped right into leading roles.
Most guys that were playing JV last year, but looked -- physically and mentally -- like multi-year varsity starters.
"We've got a committed group," said Georgetown coach Josh Keilty. "All summer and all fall these guys were working together and looking forward to this year. They're trying to pick up where those guys last year left off. Those guys left a really good playbook on how things should be done around here, so hopefully we can keep it going."
Right from the opening tip, Georgetown came out on fire.
Yones got the start along with Alcantara, Lasquade, Lyon and fellow senior Cory Walsh (6.2 ppg, 38 3s last year), and wasted no time showcasing his game and athleticism. The sophomore has made a huge leap in development from playing JV last year, and hit two 3s in the first quarter while grabbing five boards to help the Royals storm to a 21-6 lead after one. He would finish his first career varsity game with a double-double along with Lyon, scoring 10 points with 10 boards.
But Lasquade was perhaps the biggest story.
After only playing in two games a year ago due to injury, the junior point guard returned to the court in a big way. He poured in 13 first-half points to help Georgetown pull away for a commanding 40-21 halftime lead, and ended up with a game-high 19 points on three 3s along with 9 rebounds. But better yet, he was another steady ball-handler along with Walsh that routinely made good passes and took care of the ball.
"We were really excited to be back out," said Lasquade, who was also coming off a solid soccer season this fall. "The past few weeks we've been working really hard as a team. We had good chemistry this game and defensively we played great."
Despite the setback, there were still positives for Pentucket (0-2).
After a tough season-opening loss to Gloucester in double-overtime last week, Friday night didn't start the way the team wanted. But the Panthers regrouped at the break, and made a strong run fueled by some stellar defense in the third quarter. Matthew Pipan (12 pts), Cole Vuylsteke (11 pts) and Owen Tedeschi came away with a handful of steals, as the Panthers cut it to as close as 43-30.
"I thought our energy was definitely better in the second half," said Pentucket coach Ed Hickey. "We're a young team, so I think there were some nerves to start out with the first home game. But credit to Georgetown for playing some strong defense and hitting a bunch of shots in that first half. They were red-hot and we were cold."
But after a couple of timeouts, Andujar settled Georgetown down with a pair of 3s to push it back to a 20-point game. He would finish with 9 points on three triples, and fellow sophomore Duggan added 6 points.
All told, it was a great opening showing for the Royals.
And there's plenty of excitment for what this young team can continue to grow into as the season progresses.
Georgetown 66, Pentucket 45
Georgetown (66): Jackson Lasquade 8-0-19, John Alcantara 2-1-6, Cory Walsh 2-0-5, Marcos Yones 4-0-10, Grant Lyon 6-0-12, Jack Duggan 2-1-6, Jalen Andujar 3-0-9, Dayvian Vargas 0-0-0, Kyle Davies 0-0-0, Brady Kent 0-0-0, Noah Rosario 0-0-0, Irvin Zapata 0-0-0, Brayan Perez 0-0-0. Totals 27-2-66
Pentucket (45): Peter Hart 1-1-3, Cole Vuylsteke 4-1-11, Augustine Gagnon 1-1-3, Owen Tedeschi 2-2-7, Max Macdonald 1-1-3, Matthew Pipan 5-1-12, Nicolas Yassmine 1-1-4, Colby Eckholt 0-0-0, Trevor Cloutier 1-0-2. Totals 16-8-45
3-pointers: G — Lasquade 3, Andujar 3, Yones 2, Walsh, Alcantara, Duggan; P — Vuylsteke 2, Tedeschi, Pipan, Yassmine
Georgetown (1-0): 21 19 10 16 — 66
Pentucket (0-2): 6 15 9 15 — 45
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.