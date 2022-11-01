When the MIAA boys soccer playoff pairings get released on Wednesday, there’s one team in Division 5 that nobody will want to see on the other side of the bracket.
Georgetown.
Don’t look now, but the Royals are one of the hottest teams in the division. After starting out the year a pedestrian 2-6-3, the Royals have gone an undefeated 5-0-2 over their last seven games to end the regular season on a tear. Better yet, over that stretch, the team has earned CAL wins over Rockport, Hamilton-Wenham, Manchester-Essex and Amesbury.
All teams Georgetown lost to earlier this fall.
“I just think it took us a long time to gel together,” said Georgetown coach Chris DiFranco. “We’ve moved some pieces around and have some guys in different spots, and yeah they’ve really worked hard and come together as a team during this little run.”
The splits between the first 11 and final 7 games are staggering.
Besides the so-so record, DiFranco’s group was struggling to put the ball in the net with just 10 total goals over those 11 opening games. Senior goalie Kyle Davies — a returning Daily News All-Star from a year ago — was doing his part and had three shutouts with three other one-goal games during that stretch. But, offensively, the Royals were shut out six times and just couldn’t get anything going.
As a result, some tough conversations were had.
“Yeah we had a game, maybe 4-or-5 into the season, where we talked for a while afterward about, ‘These are the things that we’re not doing well,’” said DiFranco. “But I think it’s been a process all season long. They’ve started to really pick it up and play some good soccer, and they’ve done it as a team.
“I definitely prefer what they’re doing now to before!”
It all started with a solid 2-1 win over Rockport two weeks ago.
Junior Jason Gioia started Georgetown out with a goal in the first half, then assisted on Jackson Lasquade’s game-winner in the second. Next came ties against Ipswich and Triton, but since the Royals have ended their regular season with wins over Hamilton-Wenham, Mystic Valley, Manchester-Essex and Amesbury.
In those seven games, they’ve scored 23 goals.
Yeah, a little bit better than just the 10 they scored during the first 11 games of the fall, huh?
In that tie against Triton, it was Lasquade and Gioia scoring in the final 10 minutes to lift the Royals past what would have been a tough loss. Then against Mystic Valley, Lasquade scored five goals in the first half — yes, the first half! — to earn a 7-2 victory. It all ended last Thursday against Amesbury, when Dylan van Galen and Cam Willis each scored to lead the Royals to a 2-0 Senior Night win.
Lasquade leads the team with 13 goals, and both Willis and Gioia have a team-high 7 assists.
Ranked in the high 20s and low 30s in Division 5 all year, Georgetown came in at No. 15 in the latest MIAA power rankings released last Friday. Remarkably, the team could potentially host a first-round playoff game, depending on how results across the division went over the weekend.
Also, the Royals (7-6-5) finished above .500 for the first time since 2013.
“It’s been pretty fun,” said DiFranco. “Kyle Davies in the keeper position has been a solid backbone for us all year, Jake Gilstein is a versatile guy we ask to do a lot and Jackson Lasquade has really picked up the scoring a ton. But it’s been everyone.
“All season the mantra has been, ‘The team is the star.’ It’s not about one person. They’ve all come together to care about winning most of all.”
