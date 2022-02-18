GEORGETOWN -- It wasn't all that long ago that Georgetown was a yearly bottom-dweller in the Cape Ann League.
When current seniors Harrison Lien, Jack Lucido, Matt Togerson and Nate Giguere first stepped on the court four years ago, the program was coming off a four-year stretch where it had gone a combine 15-64 with three last-place finishes in the league. And, yes, that included a winless campaign in 2014-15.
But Friday night, the Royals were crowned co-CAL Baker Division champs.
In front of a jam-packed home gym filled to capacity, Georgetown welcomed Manchester-Essex with simple math on the table. Lose, and the Hornets would be outright Baker champs. Win, and the two teams would share a title that the Royals haven't captured since 2009.
And in the fourth quarter, Lien decided that his team wasn't going to lose.
The captain took over in crunch time and scored 7 of his game-high 16 points in the final frame, as Georgetown led by double digits most of the night to earn a hard-fought 54-42 victory.
"This win means so much to us," said Lien. "We thought we had a good shot to win the league last year, we started 6-0 before our season was cut short. So to come back this year and do it means everything."
Manchester got as close as seven (38-31) in the fourth when it got an and-1 from senior A.J. Pallazola to start the quarter. But Lien immediately responded with a pull-up jumper from the right elbow, then came away with a defensive rebound before driving for a tough layup to push the lead back to 11.
"When Harrison is on, you can't guard him. I really believe that," said Georgetown coach Josh Keilty. "He's our leader. He's our captain. He's the guy that everybody looks for, and we're so happy to have him."
Lien added a pretty reverse layup through traffic later in the quarter, then hit a free throw down the stretch to help ice it.
Basically, Georgetown got him the ball and got out of his way.
"My mindset was just to attack and get to the hoop," said Lien. "I know my teammates trust me, so if I could get to the line, finish at the basket, stuff like that, we knew we would clamp down on defense and get the win."
To their credit, even though the lead never got below seven, the Hornets (16-3, 13-2 CAL) never went away.
But up and down the roster, the Royals (14-6, 13-2 CAL) were locked in and clutch Friday night.
After Lucido hit a 3 to put Georgetown up 50-39 with two minutes left, sophomore Cade Furse came right down and drilled a triple of his own to cut it back to an eight-point game. The Hornets called timeout and came out with a press, but the Royals broke it and got another clutch 3 from Lucido with 1:23 left that was essentially the dagger.
"We've been working at this for so long," said junior Cory Walsh, who had 12 points on four 3s in the win. "It's just such a good feeling to win this game. The atmosphere here was great tonight and really picked us up. It was an awesome night."
A defensive game for most of the night, the Royals led 23-16 at the half and 38-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
"I'm so proud of them," said Keilty. "They fought so hard and we wanted it so bad. I just haven't been around a group that's so together, so committed and so unselfish. It's a real team. Nobody cares about the minutes, they don't care about how many points they get. This whole team is just focused on one mission, one goal, and when you're around guys like that it's unreal."
Besides his 12 points and clutch 3s, defensively, Lucido held Pallazola -- who scored 15 points the last time the two teams played -- to just 7. Junior Grant Lyon missed Georgetown's last game against Swampscott with a wrist injury, but returned Friday night and scored 7 points with 11 rebounds. Torgerson added 6 points on a pair of 3s, and both Carter Lucido and Kyle Davies provided strong minutes off the bench.
The Royals were ranked No. 16 in the latest MIAA Division 4 rankings, and likely ensured they will be hosting a first-round playoff game with Friday's win.
But, no matter what happens in the coming weeks, this season is already one that is going to be remembered.
"It's unbelievable," said Keilty. "To think about where this program was a few years ago and where we are now, it's a credit to how hard these kids have worked."
Georgetown 54, Manchester 42
Manchester Essex (42): A.J. Pallazola 3-1-7, Cade Furse 2-1-6, Brennan Twombly 4-0-8, Patrick Cronin 1-0-2, Vauhgn O'Leary 1-2-4, Sam Athanas 5-0-13, Ben Hurd 1-0-2. Totals 17-4-42
Georgetown (54): Harrison Lien 6-4-16, Jack Lucido 4-0-12, Grant Lyon 3-2-8, Matt Torgerson 2-0-6, Cory Walsh 4-0-12, Kyle Davies 0-0-0, Carter Lucido 0-0-0. Totals 19-6-54
3-pointers: G — J. Lucido 4, Walsh 4, Torgerson 2; ME — Athanas 3, Furse
Manchester (16-3, 13-2 CAL): 4 12 12 14 — 42
Georgetown (14-6, 13-2 CAL): 10 13 15 16 — 54
