The task was a momumental one for the Georgetown girls basketball team.
Facing top-seeded and perennial power Hoosac Valley in the Division 5 Round of 16, the Royals saw their season come to an end with a 66-28 loss Monday night. Hoosac (19-3) was the Division 3 co-state champion in 2020 before the pandemic cancelled that year’s title game, won the state title in 2019 and was the state runner-up in 2017.
It’s a program the Royals (10-13) aspire to be one day.
“Overall, it was a good season for us,” said Georgetown coach Tommy McDonald. “With (Hoosac’s) pedigree, I think the girls might have been a little intimidated going in there and seeing all of the state titles hanging. But, we fought extremely hard until the end. and it was a great learning experience, especially for a lot of our younger girls on the team.”
Tyrah Marcelin, a sophomore, led the Royals with 9 points, while her younger sister, eighth-grader Neiylah, chipped in 3. and that guard duo has another younger sister, Natalia, who is a promising 5-foot-10 seventh-grader who will join the program in some capacity next year.
Audrey Masse (Jr.), Marley Morrison (Jr.), Carena Ziolkowski (Jr.) and CeCelia Neilson (8th) were also starters and key contributors to the team this winter. Georgetown was making its first tournament appearance in six years.
“I’m very excited for the future,” said McDonald. “We have a lot of dedicated girls and I can’t wait to see how they all improve.”
Hoosac Valley 66, Georgetown 28
Division 5 Round of 16
Georgetown (28): Higgins 0-1-1, T. Marcelin 4-1-9, Masse 1-1-3, Skahan 1-2-4, Morrison 1-0-3, Davies 0-0-0, Thompson 0-0-0, Ziolkowski 0-0-0, Upite 0-0-0, Pierson 0-0-0, Neilson 1-0-3, Buckley 1-0-2, Loewen 0-0-0, N. Marcelin 1-1-3. Totals 10-6-28
3-pointers: Morrison, Neilson
Georgetown (10-13): 5 5 11 7 — 28
Hoosac School (19-3): 16 19 18 13 — 66
