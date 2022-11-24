Everyone knew the task at hand was a tough one for Georgetown Thursday morning, but a quick look at final score would be too deceiving.
In the end, it’ll go down in the history books as a 36-0 Thanksgiving Day victory for Manchester-Essex over rival Georgetown. But in actuality, the Royals fought a lot harder and the game was a lot closer than that final tally would indicate.
“We were moving the ball pretty well all game,” said Georgetown coach Mike Hill. “But once we got into the plus side of the field, we started to stall out. Overall though, guys like Jake Thompson and Thomas Cahill had moments where they looked like the superstar players that they are, and guys like Manny Gasca and Charles Popielski stepped up and had some hard-nose runs. But all of the guys played their backsides off throughout.”
The final score was what it was.
But it was only a 12-0 game at halftime, and it certainly wasn’t a complete blowout at 24-0 with four minutes left in the fourth quarter before Manchester-Essex (7-4) kept the throttle down in a hurry-up offense to score two late touchdowns.
Coming off a heartbreaking Division 8 quarterfinal loss, the Hornets were eager to let off some frustration Thursday morning — no matter how late in the game it may have come.
But for Georgetown (2-8), the loss certainly doesn’t define the fight the team has shown all year.
We all know the story by now, but it’s been a struggle all year for a team that was just decimated by injury. The Royals (2-8) lost their first five games, then had to forfeit their next three as the roster dwindled down to less than 15 healthy players at some points.
Many would have just packed it in at that point and called it a lost season.
But the Royals continued to work hard and fight during their forfeited time off, and responded with two straight wins the past couple of weeks before Thursday’s season-ending defeat. Despite that, however, the character of the team certainly shown through.
“I think it’s so admirable how the kids handled a tough situation,” said Hill. “We were down to 14 healthy players, and I think it’d be easy for them to give up or call the season a failure. But our kids did the opposite. They checked in, fought hard and never gave up. I couldn’t be prouder of them for what they did this year.”
