HAVERHILL -- The injury bug has unfortunately spread into an all-out plague for the Georgetown football team.
Numbers were already low coming into the season with only 29 kids on the Royals' opening-day roster, and as injuries have mounted, that number has slowly dwindled over the team's first five games. So much so that Thursday night -- fresh off a grueling Saturday game at a talented Lowell Catholic team -- only 18 kids were dressed on the bus ride over to Whittier Tech.
A few more injuries suffered in the first half, and a tough decision had to be made.
Trailing 35-12 at the break, and facing the possibility of putting kids in unwanted positions where the risk of further injury were high, Georgetown decided to forfeit the game. It was the second straight win for Whitter (2-4), as Georgetown (0-6) will try to heal up heading into next week's game at Lynn Tech.
"We're pretty banged up right now and it's a safety concern," said Georgetown coach Mike Hill. "You know, if we can't be confident that we can put people in positions where we can keep everyone healthy, then I can't do that to the kids. I can't put them in a position where they're going to get hurt. We're banged up, we're down to 18 kids, it's just we've got to be smart and make sure we're looking out for them."
The numbers aren't there for the Royals, but the fight is.
After receiving the opening kickoff, senior Thomas Cahill took a handoff on the second play of the game and sprinted up the middle for a 62-yard touchdown. It was a small victory for the Royals and certainly a sign of life, but it was short lived after a failed conversion.
Whittier responded with a nice opening drive of its own, and tied the game at 6-6 when bruising sophomore Devin Cloyd juked his way in for a 6-yard TD. Cloyd also had a massive 13-yard rush on a 4th-and-5 moments earlier to keep the drive alive.
The Royals picked up a couple of first downs on their next drive, but a fumble ended the momentum.
And that would be all Whittier would need.
Nick Almanzar opened the second quarter with a 1-yard TD run before taking care of the conversion himself, and after another turnover, Walter Powell put the Wildcats up 22-6 with a 6-yard scoring run. Going from bad to worse, Georgetown fumbled on its first play on the ensuing drive, and four plays later Ixavier Pabon converted a 3-yard touchdown.
Offensively, all five of Whittier's drives ended in touchdowns.
"We've been practicing well," said Whittier coach Kevin Bradley. "We've made changes in the offense and to the way we run the ball. We want to be more downhill running then zone, and it's made a world of a difference. Also, the wide receivers are starting to learn their responsibilities. We're young, we don't even have a senior running back. But, the kids are getting older, and they're really starting to put in good practices."
Cahill, who is in the middle of a terrific season, gave Georgetown one more highlight. After Pabon's score, the senior fielded the ensuing kickoff, made two guys miss and then turned on the jets for a 71-yard kickoff return touchdown.
It was Cahill's third TD of the year, as he still leads the team in both rushing and receiving.
"He's unbelievable, he really is unbelievable," said Hill. "I commend the fight of our kids. Even today, a couple of plays go different and it's a totally different game. We have the 4th-and-inches that they stop us on a miscommunication, we have four fumbles in the first half, but we still managed to get some nice plays. We have some athleticism, we have some speed, it's just we've got to get healthy. We're down 9-10 starters right now."
Whittier ended the first half -- and the game -- with a nice drive in the final minute. It started at its own 48 after an onside kick attempt went out of bounds, and ended when senior quarterback Cam West hit Thomas Galvin on a 12-yard strike as time expired.
Whittier 35, Georgetown 12 (forfeit)
Georgetown (0-6): 6 6 — 12
Whittier (2-4): 6 29 — 35
First Quarter
G — Thomas Cahill 62 run (pass failed), 11:23
W — Devin Cloyd 5 run (run failed), 6:24
Second Quarter
W — Nick Almanzar 1 run (Almanzar run), 11:07
W — Walter Powell 6 run (Thomas Galvin run), 6:23
W — Ixavier Pabon 3 run (Nathan Brown kick), 1:15
G — Cahill 71 kickoff return (pass failed), 1:00
W — Galvin 12 pass from Cam West (kick failed), :00
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: GEORGETOWN (9-80): Thomas Cahill 5-70, Jake Thompson 3-7, Fabio Encarnacion 1-3; WHITTIER (20-131): Nick Almanzar 8-50, Cam West 4-35, Devin Cloyd 4-28, Walter Powell 2-11, Chase Bowen 1-4, Ixavier Pabon 1-3
PASSING: G — None; W — C. West 8-12-1, 88
RECEIVING: G — None; W — Thomas Galvin 34, Daniel Knowlton 2-25, Georgio Gioldasis 2-23, Almanzar 1-6
