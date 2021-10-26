It was a rough night for the Georgetown football team last Friday.
Trailing only 14-8 at the half, the Royals (2-5) saw the Hawks (2-5) put an end to their five game losing streak in emphatic fashion by outscoring the Royals 21-0 in the second half to pick up a 35-8 win.
Quarterback Devin Lebron threw for 117 yards and ran for 116 along with a 6-yard TD run the third quarter to extend the lead. Harry Lynch ran for a pair of scores. P.J. Norton (106 receiving yards) and sophomore Shane Field also had touchdowns and Jayce Dooley had a key interception for Essex Tech.
Georgetown will try to end its regular season strong when it hosts Nashoba Tech Friday at 7 p.m.
