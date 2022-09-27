Editors Note: This is Part 4 of a five-part series where we preview our local CAL football teams. Look for our remaining preview to run in Thursday's section.
Georgetown
Coach Michael Hill: (1st year)
2021 record: 3-7, didn't make postseason
Returning lettermen: Thomas Cahill, Sr., WR/DB, 6-1, 150; Fabio Encarnacion, Sr., WR/LB, 5-9, 170; Jake Thompson, Sr., QB/S, 6-2, 205; Charles Popielski, Sr., RB/LB, 5-9, 170; Rowan Upite, Sr., OL/DL, 5-9, 150; Ethan Weishaar, Sr., OL/DL, 6-1, 180; Grant Everett, Sr., OL/DL, 5-10, 250; Manuel Gasca, Jr., RB/DB, 5-10, 200; Steven Valeri, Jr., RB/LB, 5-9, 170; Ryan Burzynski, Jr., RB/LB, 6-1, 185; Charles Clare, Jr., OL/DL, 5-11, 220; Carter Lucido, Jr., RB/DB, 5-8, 170; Braden Berard, Jr., OL/LB, 5-9, 180; Tyler Kyle, Jr., OL/DL, 5-10, 210; Niko Maniatis, Jr., OL/DL, 6-3, 200; Brady Young, Jr., OL/DL, 6-1, 215
Newcomers: Seamus Cahill, Soph., WR/DB, 5-9, 140; Coleman Healy, Soph., QB/S, 6-1, 155; Shawn Twomey, Soph., WR/DB, 5-9, 165; Finn Harrell, Soph., OL/DL, 6-0, 210; Brady Kent, Soph., WR/DB, 6-1, 145; Douglas Tirone, Soph., OL/DL, 5-9, 220; Henry Hadley, Soph., OL/DL, 5-9, 230; Gabe Sullivan, Soph., OL/DL, 5-10, 230; Ryan Skahan, Frosh., WR/DB, 5-9, 145; Jhoandy Marte, Frosh., RB/LB, 6-0, 215; Oliver Thibeault, Frosh., WR/DB, 5-9, 150; Gavin Everett, Frosh., OL/DL, 6-0, 180; Jacob Follis, Frosh., RB/LB, 5-9, 165
Captains: Thomas Cahill, Jake Thompson
Roster size: 29
Returning leaders: Jake Thompson: 24-340, 3 TDs receiving; Carter Lucido: 12-60, 1 TD rushing, 18-162, 2 TDs receiving
Returning honorees: Jake Thompson: Daily News Honorable-Mention
Odds and ends: Georgetown welcomes head coach Michael Hill to the sidelines, who has previously served as head coach at both Matignon and Lexington High School before taking over the Royals. ... Hill replaces Eric McCarthy, who is now an assistant coach at Whittier Tech. ... The Royals have started the season 0-3 after losses to Boston Latin Academy, Tech Boston and KIPP Academy. ... Key piece Carter Lucido, who was one of the team's leading rushing and receiving leader from a year ago, has missed the first few games with injury but will be back soon. ... Lucido, Jake Thompson and Fabio Encarnacion were key players that helped the Georgetown baseball team reach the Division 5 semifinals last spring.
Assistants: Nelson Curet, Mark Mansfield, Keith Kyle
