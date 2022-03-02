Tuesday night was a new experience for everyone involved with the Georgetown girls basketball program, but the Royals made the most of an opportunity they hadn’t seen in six years.
Making the program’s first playoff appearance since the 2015-16 season, Georgetown, seeded No. 17 in the Division 5 tournament, welcomed No. 48 Pathfinder into its gym and came out with a 49-18 victory. Julia Buckley led the balanced Royals scoring with 9 points, Audrey Masse added 7 and Neiylah Marcelin chipped in 5.
Georgetown (9-12) left no doubt early, getting up 16-0 after the first quarter and taking a 26-11 lead into the half.
The Royals will now travel to No. 16 Tahanto for their Round of 32 game on Thursday with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m.
Georgetown 49, Pathfinder 18
Division 5 Preliminary Round
Georgetown (49): Higgins 1-0-2, T. Marcelin 2-0-4, Masse 3-1-7, Skahan 1-2-4, Morrison 1-1-3, Davies 0-0-0, Thompson 2-0-4, Ziolkowski 1-0-3, Upite 0-0-0, Pierson 0-0-0, Neilson 1-1-3, Buckley 3-3-9, Loewen 1-0-2, Olsen 1-1-3, N. Marcelin 1-3-5. Totals 18-12-49
3-pointers: Ziolkowski
Pathfinder Regional (11-10): 0 11 2 5 — 18
Georgetown (9-12): 16 10 18 5 — 49
