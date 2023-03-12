The good news for the Georgetown girls basketball program is that it knows the hill it needs to climb to get to a state championship game.
And this winter, the Royals took a giant step closer to the top of that hill.
But unfortunately, for the second year in a row, that climb came to an end at the hands of a familiar foe. Last year, Hoosac Valley showed Georgetown why it's perannially one of the top teams in the entire state, and flexed its muscle to the tune of a 66-28 win in the Division 5 Round of 16.
A year later, however, and what a difference it was.
The two teams met again in the playoffs Saturday night this time in the Elite Eight, and with 90 seconds left the game was tied at 52-52. But No. 4 Hoosac, showing the poise of a team that was in the state final a year ago, remained calm from the line and hit clutch free throws down the stretch, and eventually walked away with a 59-52 victory to end No. 5 Georgetown's season in the quarterfinals.
The Hurricanes (19-4), who shot a staggering 43 free throws and made 31 of them, advance to the Division 5 semifinals, where they'll face top-seeded Millis. So, doing some simple math, the team scored more points from the charity stripe (31) than it did from the floor (28).
Georgetown, on the other hand, shot just 16 free throws.
"I feel like we played really, really well, but the breaks just didn't go our way," said Georgetown coach Tim Mahan. "We had three starters foul out (Meghan Loewen, Marley Morrison, Katie Davies), and four other girls had four fouls. Which, playing a team like Hoosac that's really good and isn't going to beat itself, was tough to overcome. But I'm just really proud of our girls for handling all of the adversity as well as they did."
All told, it was just a long day overall for Georgetown (14-9).
Besides the nearly three-hour bus ride out to the northwestern-most part of the state, the game was then suddenly moved to nearby Drury High School with tipoff pushed an hour later due to a leak in the roof at Hoosac. The Royals did an excellent job shaking off that travel rust, opening up a 30-25 lead at halftime, but -- as you would expect from the amount of free throws the Hurricanes shot - the team struggled with foul trouble all night.
A senior captain, Marley Morrison was playing a strong all-around game for Georgetown and finished with 7 points, but fouled out early in the fourth quarter. Fellow senior captain Meghan Loewen as well as rising-star freshman Katie Davies -- two starters -- also fouled out, and starting point guard Tyrah Marcelin barely played while dealing with her own foul trouble.
"Like I said I'm just proud of the kids for handling that adversity," said Mahan. "From the long drive, to changing gyms, to not getting the calls, all of it. And to be tied in the final 90 seconds against a team that good speaks volumes about their character."
Tied at 52-52 with 90 seconds left, Georgetown was called for a foul in the backcourt. Taylor Garabedian (19 pts) stepped up and hit the free throws to put the Hurricanes ahead, and an ensuing turnover by the Royals eventually ended up with Gabby Billetz (17 pts, 15-of-18 FTs) hitting from the line to ice the game.
For Georgetown, Carena Ziolkowski ended her career with an epic showing. The senior scored half of her team's points with 26, hitting six 3s while also playing some strong defense. Offensively, Morrison added 7 points and Neiylah Marcelin chipped in 6, and the Royals got some gutsy performances off the bench from Ella Thompson and Avery Upite.
It'll be tough to replace the three seniors in Ziokowski (13.3 ppg), Morrison (6.7 ppg) and Loewen, but the Royals -- who earned their first share of a CAL Baker title since 2012 this year -- are a young squad that will be in the mix to go one step further next winter.
"They've been working so hard all year," said Mahan. "I think we were a really good team all year and never got the full credit we deserve. We were definitely under the radar as one of the better teams on the eastern side of the state. But, with everything said and done now, it was just a really good group of kids. Being a first-year coach with them this year, I couldn't have asked for a better group of people to be with."
Hoosac Valley 59, Georgetown 52
Division 5 Quarterfinals
Georgetown (52): Tyrah Marcelin 2-0-4, Meghan Loewen 0-0-0, Marley Morrison 3-1-7, Talya Mariani 1-0-2, Ella Thompson 0-0-0, Carena Ziolkowski 8-4-26, Katie Davies 0-3-3, Avery Upite 1-1-4, Neiylah Marcelin 2-2-6. Totals 17-11-52
3-pointers: Ziolkowski 6, Upite
Georgetown (14-9): 14 16 11 11 — 52
Hoosac School (19-4): 18 7 17 17 — 59
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.