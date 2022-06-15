WESTFIELD — Mount Greylock senior pitcher Derek Paris twirled a brilliant one-hitter, leading the Mounties to a 4-1 win over Georgetown, in the Division 5 state semifinals, Wednesday afternoon at Hagan Field.
Paris was masterful, mixing pitches and keeping the Royals’ hitters off-balance throughout the game. A single to right by Georgetown sophomore Jake Gilbo, leading off the game, was all that stood between Paris and a no-hitter.
“I thought we had him in some trouble early, he managed to wiggle out of it, and then he just settled in,” said Georgetown Coach Phil Desilets. “We couldn’t get anything going. He’s a senior pitcher, he’s going Division 1 (college). He’s got a good feel for the game. You just tip your cap to him.”
No. 3 Mount Greylock (20-4) advances to take on No. 1 seed Hopedale in the Division 5 State Final, Saturday at Holy Cross.
Paris’ worst enemy was himself. He walked three batters and hit two more, providing No. 2 seed Georgetown (13-11) with multiple scoring chances. But each time, Paris (7Ks) was able to make the big pitches and quell the threat.
For the game, the Royals stranded six runners and had two more thrown out on the bases.
Trailing 4-0, Georgetown eked out its only run of the game in the bottom of the 6th without benefit of a hit. Sophomore Carter Lucido was hit by a pitch and pinch-runner Fabio Encarnacion came all the way around to score when senior Ty Girouard reached on a throwing error by Mount Greylock third baseman Jameson Bayliss.
A one-out walk to Hayden Ruth put runners on first and second and both runners moved into scoring position when Paris was called for a balk. But the rally came to an abrupt halt when Mounties’ center fielder Chase Doyle snagged a fly ball by Zach Gilmore, then fired a perfect strike to catcher Tommy Art to nail courtesy runner Cam Willis trying to score, for the third out.
Gilmore got the start on the mound for Georgetown and cruised through the first two innings before running into trouble in the third. A single by Bayliss and a hit batsmen set the table for senior DH Jack Cangelosi, who ripped a double to the right-center gap, scoring both runners to give the Mounties a 2-0 lead.
Coming into the game, Georgetown’s pitching staff had allowed just one run in three tournament games.
Gilmore settled down and found his groove through the middle innings, retiring seven of the next eight batters and keeping Georgetown in the game.
He began to tire in the 6th. Paris led off with a triple down the right field line and scored on a perfectly executed suicide squeeze by Doyle, who reached second on the play. Landon Jamula followed with an RBI single to center to push the lead to 4-0 and ending the afternoon for Gilmore.
Girouard came on in relief and put out the fire, giving Desilets two innings of one-hit relief.
Georgetown had chances to get to Paris and take an early lead, putting runners into scoring position in both the first and second innings.
In the second, with one out, Gilmore reached on an error and Jason Gioia drew a walk to put runners on first and second. But Paris was able to strike out Nate Giguere and got Jake Gilstein to pop out to the catcher to end the threat.
