If you’re planning on going to the Georgetown vs. Manchester-Essex boys basketball game Friday night, be prepared to get there early.
With what will be at stake, the gym is going to fill up with Royal blue ... and fast.
“That’s what’s going to be awesome,” said Georgetown coach Josh Keilty. “That last game against Swampscott was one of the best atmosphere’s I’ve ever been in for a high school game here. So you’re going to have to be there early (Friday) to get in.
“Winning the league is great, but getting the kids that experience of playing in front of a huge home crowd is what it’s all about.”
Come tipoff at 6:30 p.m. from Georgetown High, the math will be simple for both teams.
If Manchester-Essex (16-2, 13-1 CAL) wins, it wins the CAL Baker division outright.
If Georgetown (13-6, 12-2 CAL) wins, the two teams share the title.
And if the Royals were to come away with a victory, it would be their first time finishing atop the Baker division --whether alone or tied — since the 2008-09 season.
“Oh yeah, they’re really looking forward to it,” said Keilty. “It’s going to be a great opportunity for the guys. Manchester-Essex is a really good team, and they’re going to be good for a while.”
The two teams met in Manchester back at the end of January, with the Hornets pulling away late to earn a 52-42 win. The Royals have been waiting for rematch ever since, and now finally get it with everything they could have hoped for on the line.
Georgetown will be led by senior Harrison Lien, who is averaging a team-high 16.8 points per game and poured in a career-high 40 against Swampscott earlier in the week. Junior Grant Lyon (14.2 ppg) missed the Swampscott game with a wrist injury, and is “50-50” to play Friday night according to his coach. Needless to say, his potential absence would be a huge blow.
But the Royals have the shooting to stick with anybody when they’re hot.
Jack Lucido (10.7 ppg, area-high 52 3s), Corey Walsh (6.1 ppg, 31 3s) and Matt Torgerson (5.8 ppg, 23 3s) — as well as Lien — are all threats from beyond the arc, and John Alcantara and Carter Lucido have given the team good minutes off the bench.
Manchester-Essex is led by sophomore Cade Furse (17.2 ppg) and Brennan Twombly, and the last time the two team’s met senior point guard Ambrose Pallazola scored a team-high 15 points to pace the Hornets.
“We’re going to have to match their physicality,” said Keilty. “We’re going to have to be strong on defense and make sure we rebound the basketball.”
Friday night is also Georgetown’s final game until the state tournament.
The Royals are ranked No. 16 in the latest MIAA Division 4 poll that came out on Thursday (2/17). A win against the Hornets, who are No. 10 in the same poll, could ensure the Royals get boosted high enough to host a first-round playoff game.
