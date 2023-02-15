The winter regular season is winding down, so it’s about time we check in on the final local CAL school we haven’t updated yet.
Georgetown.
Which, all things considered, should be fairly easy seeing as we only have two teams to get through with boys and girls basketball. But, spoiler alert, there’s a lot of positives to talk about with both of these programs.
So lets get straight into it.
Boys Basketball
If we’re playing a word association game here, whenever someone brings up Georgetown boys basketball this winter, the word you should say back in response would be: development.
It’s been the key to everything.
The Royals (14-4) currently sit at No. 13 in the latest MIAA Division 4 power rankings, and it of course starts at the top with Grant Lyon. The 6-foot-4 senior and returning Daily News All-Star is leading the area averaging 18.6 points and 13.3 rebounds per game, and he’s done it all while shooting an impressive 59.2% from the field. He’s missed a couple of games due to “load management” for a nagging knee injury that kept him out of summer and fall ball, and the team has felt his absence in those moments.
Most recently, the Royals struggled to get offense without Lyon in a loss to Rockport last Friday.
But this is hardly a one-man band.
Fellow senior Cory Walsh averages 9.1 ppg and is second in the area with 42 3s, while athletic junior Jackson Lasquade — who missed basically all of last season with an injury — is a rock-solid point guard who’s averaging 11.9 ppg.
Then, you hit the development portion of the exercise.
Heading into the season, that “Big 3” figured to feature itself for the Royals, and they certainly have. But who was going to step up to fill in the rest of the starting-5 and give positive minutes off the bench?
As it turns out, mostly everyone.
Sophomore Marcos Yones has come out of nowhere and is already a top defender in the league, who also happens to score 9.4 ppg. Then you have fellow sophomores Brady Kent (5.1 ppg, 27 3s), Jack Duggan (3.9 ppg, 17 3s), John Alcantara (2.9 ppg, 7 3s) and Jalen Andujar (2.9 ppg, 6 3s) who all have contributed and can shoot.
All five were basically out of the picture or playing JV last year.
Shows what a good program built on hard work and development can do.
Girls Basketball
With only two games left in the regular season, the Georgetown girls still can accomplish something the program hasn’t done in quite some time.
Earn a CAL Baker title.
Georgetown (11-7, 7-5 CAL) is tied with Manchester-Essex atop the standings, with the two team’s splitting their games during the regular season. If the Royals can beat Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday, it would at least give the program its first share of a Baker title in over a decade — and they could win it outright if the Hornets lose to Ipswich.
But, while important, there are bigger fish out there.
Because of their standout season in the CAL, the Royals just came in at No. 5 in the latest Division 5 rankings. The team has the sixth-highest opponent ranking in the entire division, and — with a strong finish in their final two games — can potentially move inside the top-4 to host three playoff rounds.
So how are the Royals doing it?
Well, as first-year head coach Tim Mahan would be quick to tell you, with a fun energy and exciting, aggresive play.
Senior captain Carena Ziolkowski is leading the team in scoring at 13.7 ppg with an area-high 46 3s, while fellow captains Marley Morrison (6.8 ppg, 13 3s) and Meghan Loewen have excelled defensively and with their leadership. Then you have the Marcelin sisters, with junior Tyrah (8.8 ppg, 12 3s) and freshman Neiylah (10.5 ppg, 8 3s) both scoring well as the team’s primary point guards. Finally, off the bench, junior Ella Thompson, sophomore Avery Upite and freshmen Katie Davies and Bailey Pierson have provided depth.
The Royals wrap up the CAL season with Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday, then will host a non-league game against Peabody next Wednesday.
