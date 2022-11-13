The season unfortunately came to an end for the both the Georgetown boys and girls soccer teams over the weekend.
On Friday, the No. 16-seeded boys team took on top-seeded Bromfield School in the Division 5 Round of 16, and came up just short in a 2-0 decision. Goalie Kyle Davies came up with 9 saves, as the Royals end their season at 8-7-5.
A day later, the girls faced No. 3 Tahanto in the Division 5 quarterfinals.
It was the furthest the No. 6-seeded Royals had been in quite some time, but the team couldn't advance to the semis. Tahanto led by a goal at halftime, and was able to hold on late for the 2-1 win.
The Royals ended their terrific season at 13-6-2.
