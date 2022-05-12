The tried and true, "We have a young team this year," line has become a common cliche among high school coaches.
But for skipper Jay Santomassino and Georgetown softball, it's accurate.
Picture this: the last time the program had beat a team from the CAL Kinney (upper) Division, six of the starters on this year's team were either in preschool or first grade. That win came on May 20, 2015, when the Royals beat Lynnfield, 7-0, thanks to a 3-for-3 day from then-sophomore and future Daily News All-Star Kylie Hayward.
Since, it's been a winless drought that's lasted nearly seven full calendar years.
But on Wednesday, Georgetown broke the streak when it beat the same Lynnfield team, 15-11. Madelyn Grant pitched a great game on the mound, and she also went 3-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored and four RBI. Ava Fair added a 2-for-5 day with a pair of RBI, and Ava Ruggeiro went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and four RBI.
And oh yeah, Ruggeiro is a sophomore and both Grant and Fair are 8th graders. In fact, six of the Royals starters, which also includes Gillien Figueroa (2-for-4) and Mackenzie Riley (2-for-3), are either in 7th or 8th grade.
"When people talk about young teams, they talk about freshmen and sophomores," said Santomassino. "I'm taking about 7th and 8th graders."
It was an 11-11 game until the Royals (3-9) scored four runs in the sixth.
Grant had a huge two-run triple in the inning, and she eventually scored on a groundout from Fair. Lynnfield got its leadoff runner on in the top of the seventh, but Grant got the next three batters out to end the game.
"The girls have been swinging the bats good all year," said Santomassino. "I was excited for them, and they were excited after the game. It was a big win for them and big win for the program."
Georgetown 15, Lynnfield 11
Georgetown (15): Grant p 5-2-3, Fair 1b 5-1-2, Dullea c 4-0-0, Ruggeiro rf 3-3-3, Halman cf 4-2-2, Riley 3b 3-2-2, Mitchell ph 1-0-0, Figueroa ss 4-3-2, Mariani lf 3-1-1, Robinson 2b 3-1-0. Totals 35-15-15
RBI: Grant 4, Ruggeiro 4, Fair 2, Mariani 2, Dullea
WP: Grant;
Lynnfield (4-6): 3 3 1 0 0 4 0 — 11
Georgetown (3-9): 5 1 3 1 1 4 0 — 15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.