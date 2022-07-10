Georgetown baseball coach Phil Desilets received quite the honor over the weekend when it was announced that he had been named MIAA Division 5 Coach of the Year.
“There are so many people that help out and deserve recognition for this as well,” said Desilets. “From everyone on our coaching staff to all of the youth coaches who put so much time into it. I’m just so fortunate to have a lot of people in the community who care and do everything that they can to help the program.
“It’s a pretty big honor for the whole program to be recognized like this.”
The award comes after Desilets led the Royals (13-11) on a tremendous run to the Division 5 state semifinals this spring.
Playing in the strong Cape Ann League, mostly against teams up in divisions, the Royals found their stride late in the season to earn the No. 2 seed in the Division 5 state tournament. Sophomore ace Carter Lucido tossed a complete-game gem in a playoff-opening 5-1 win over McCann, and fellow lefty Zach Gilmore followed with a 3-0 shutout of Saint Paul II in the Round of 16. That advanced the Royals to the quarterfinals, where Lucido again threw a complete-game masterpiece to blank Bourne, 1-0.
But the run came to an end in the semifinals, where Desilets in the Royals fell to No. 3 seed and eventual champion Mount Greylock, 4-1. Ace Derek Parris, a UMBC commit, shut down the Royals to send his team to the finals.
Still, it was a run that won’t be forgotten in Georgetown anytime soon.
“The whole postseason it was pretty neat to see teams from different parts of the state,” said Desilets. “Just watching how they prepare and seeing what they do, it was cool. And I was of course unbelievably proud of what our team was able to accomplish.”
Desilets is now 57-68 over his seven-year tenure as head coach.
He actually found out he had won the award when he got back from coaching a game with the Georgetown 10U All-Star team, where his son, Colin, is playing this summer.
