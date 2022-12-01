You may remember Drew Regan as a quad-captain for the co-op Pentucket boys hockey team last winter. But you probably didn’t know that the Georgetown resident has another hidden talent.
Last month, the 2022 Georgetown High grad became the 2022 C-Open Class J Day Offroad Motocross Champion. J Day Offroad races consist of 1-3-mile courses combing multiple jumps, rigorous track obstacles and dense woods. It is a lengthy season, running from April all of the way through November.
Regan started riding dirt bikes at the age of 4, and has recently begun racing motocross in this premier New England series. With the victory, he will now move up to J Day Offroad B-Class next season.
