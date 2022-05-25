A little over a week ago, Georgetown’s Mary Surette saw one her close friends hit the 100-point milestone.
“Huh,” she thought to herself. “I wonder how close I am to reaching that.”
Turns out, she was at 92.
Well, it was definitely a good thing that she checked when she did!
Flash forward to Monday, and Surette entered Georgetown’s game against Malden Catholic two points away from getting it done. The game started, and right off the bat Surette fed teammate Molly Giguere for a nice goal.
There’s one.
And moments later, the junior found herself open and ripped a shot that made its way into the back of the net. It was a weight lifted, and the Royals made sure to celebrate. and when the clock hit triple zeroes, Surette had finished with four goals and four assists to help the Royals pick up a 19-5 win.
Hitting the milestone was sweet.
Doing it while winning the game was even sweeter.
“It was nice to reach it,” said Surette. “It was also nice that it came on a goal. That made it more memorable, and I wouldn’t have wanted to take away if one of my teammates had scored a goal and then we were celebrating me getting 100 points instead.”
What’s impressive is that Surette has basically reached 100 points in a season-and-a-half.
She didn’t have a freshman season due to the pandemic, and last spring still saw the team only play 11 games in a shortened year. But entering this spring season, after playing with her club team, 3D New England, in the offseason, Surette has transformed into a new player.
She now sits at 49 goals and 23 assists, and has Georgetown (5-13) on the cusp of the playoffs. The Royals were at No. 20 in the MIAA Division 4 power rankings, but have since picked up two wins since the rankings were last released.
Who knows, maybe the team will leap into the top-16 and get to host a playoff game?
If they do, the opposing team will need to keep track of where Surette is at all times.
“Winning the game was definitely a great way to top the night off,” said Surette. “And I feel like we’ve really been improving as a team. It’s our second year with the new coach (Jessica Upton), and she’s been absolutely incredible. We’re still learning how to work together, but we just continue to improve from game to game, especially defensively.
“And hopefully we should make the playoffs. There’s nothing like the energy of a playoff game. Not just the players, but the students and the communities all get so much more intense.”
