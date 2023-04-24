GEORGETOWN -- Molly Giguere came into Monday's game knowing she was seven points shy of hitting 100 for her career. Truth be told, though, considering her Georgetown girls lacrosse team was playing a North Reading squad they've lost to the past two years, she figured the celebration would have to wait until next time out.
But then the goals just wouldn't stop.
A junior, Giguere hit the milestone on goals alone during the Royals' rather dominant 18-6 victory over the Hornets. The co-captain found the back of the net seven times during the victory, and added a pair of assists for extra measure to become the latest to join the program's 100-point club.
"I knew I was seven away, so I was thinking that it might happen in the next game or maybe the one after," said Giguere. "But it was really nice, it was an amazing day. I love being with my teammates. It's a great milestone, but I couldn't have done it without them."
The "Magic Moment" came late in first half.
Already with four goals and two assists at this point, Giguere made a strong back-cut to the net to create a step of separation between her and her defender. Samantha McClure then dished in a on-target pass, and Giguere quickly caught it and with a flick of her wrist sent it home to begin the celebration.
Giguere was a CAL All-Star as a sophomore after scoring 40 goals a year ago, and has only improved this spring.
"She's such a smart, strong player and learner, which has been so important to her growth over the years," said Georgetown coach Jessica Upton. "She's done nothing but be willing to go in every position on the field, and just take the time on and off the field to improve."
Arguably the most important aspect about Giguere's milestone-reaching goal, however, was that it put Georgetown up 10-3.
The Royals (4-2) lost the first two draws of the game and trailed 1-0 early, but responded in a big way. Goals from McClure and Giguere gave the Royals their first lead at 2-1, and the team wouldn't look back from there. Senior captain Mary Surette scored twice in the first half and finished with six goals and two assists, McClure added her second goal, and tallies from Lyla Schneider and freshman Katie Davies helped Georgetown take an 11-4 lead into halftime.
There was one moment in the first half when the Hornets cut it to 4-3. But a Giguere goal stopped the momentum, and was the first of a six-goal run the Royals went on to end the first half and break the game wide open.
"I've never seen us work like that," said Giguere. "Our defense was lock down, and we were just really solid today. And we haven't beat (North Reading) in like three years. This is definitely one of our rivalries, and it was really great to come out 12 points ahead."
But the "Second Star" of the game had to go to Kallen Anderson.
With Georgetown's starting goalie Hannah Stevens still away on spring vacation, Anderson, a freshman, stepped up in a massive way. Normally an attack player, Anderson made her first career start in net out of sheer team need, and wound up making four big saves to pick up the win.
"Kallen's a strong attack player, but she's someone that gets to ground balls and has quick athletic ability," said Upton. "So she took one for the team today and made some great saves."
Georgetown 18, North Reading 6
Goals: Molly Giguere 7, Mary Surette 6, Sam McClure 2, Melania Molis, Lyla Schneider, Katie Davies
Assists: Giguere 2, Surette 2, McClure, Lexi Sheahan, Molis
Saves: Kallen Anderson 4
North Reading: 4 2 — 6
Georgetown (4-2): 11 7 — 18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.