The MIAA statewide girls basketball pairings were released Friday night.
The top 32 teams in each of the state's five divisions, based on the MIAA power rankings system, qualified for the tournament. Teams outside of the top 32 that had a .500 record or better also qualified.
All five of our local MIAA schools made the playoffs.
In Division 2, Pentucket (16-3) and Newburyport (18-2) will both host first-round games next Friday (3/4) night at 6:30 p.m. No. 9 Pentucket will welcome the Ursuline at Scituate winner, while the No. 12 Clippers will play either Shepard Hill or the High School of Commerce.
Triton (8-12), seeded No. 27 in Division 3, will host Worcester Tech Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. in the preliminary round. The winner of that game will advance to play No. 6 Bishop Fenwick in Friday's first round.
No. 4 Amesbury (16-4) will host the Lynn Vocational vs. Cape Cod Academy winner on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Division 4, while in Division 5 No. 17 Georgetown (8-12) will host No. 48 Pathfinder in the preliminary round on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Here are the complete girls basketball pairings for divisions that include local teams.
Division 2
Seedings: 1. Norwood (20-0); 2. Medfield (17-3); 3. Oliver Ames (17-3); 4. Walpole (16-4); 5 Whitman-Hanson (18-2); 6. Dracut (18-3); 7. Westwood (14-6); 8. North Quincy (22-0); 9 PENTUCKET (16-3); 10. Canton (14-6); 11. Chicopee (16-3); 12. NEWBURYPORT (18-2); 13. Holyoke (14-6); 14. Foxborough (13-7); 15. Wakefield (14-6); 16. Westborough (15-4); 17. Amherst-Pelham (16-4); 18. Bedford (14-6); 19. Nashoba Regional (14-6); 20. South High Community (19-1); 21. Shepherd Hill (15-6); 22. Ashland (9-11); 23. Tewksbury (10-10);
24. Scituate (13-7); 25 Masconomet (13-6); 26. Northampton (10-10); 27. Billerica (7-13); 28. Longmeadow (8-12); 29. Notre Dame Academy (11-9); 30. North Middlesex (12-8); 31. Duxbury (11-10); 32. Dartmouth (12-8); 33. Burlington (10-10); 34. Middleboro (13-9); 35. Falmouth (13-7); 36. Chicopee Comprehensive (10-10); 37. Dighton-Rehoboth (12-8); 38. Grafton (10-9); 39. Agawam (10-10); 40. Marblehead (12-8); 41. Ursuline (9-9); 42. Revere (12-8); 43 Somerset-Berkley (9-10); 44. High School of Commerce (10-10)
Local First Round Games
Friday, Mar. 4
Ursuline at Scituate winner at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.
HS of Commerce at Shepard Hill winner at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
Division 3
Seedings: 1. Medway (18-3); 2. St. Mary's (20-3); 3 Norwell (19-3); 4. Rockland (17-3); 5. Dover-Sherborn (13-7); 6. Bishop Fenwick (15-6); 7. Watertown (16-6); 8. East Bridgewater (20-2); 9. Old Rochester (18-2); 10. Norton (11-9); 11. Hudson (16-5); 12. Tantasqua (15-5); 13. Bishop Stang (10-10); 14. Dennis-Yarmouth (14-4); 15. Pittsfield (11-9); 16. Archbishop Williams (8-12); 17. Dedham (6-14); 18. North Reading (11-9); 19. Austin Prep (8-14); 20. Saugus (12-8);
21. Sandwich (11-7); 22 Belchertown (12-8); 23 Advanced Math & Science (13-7); 24. Quabbin (9-11); 25. Bellingham (4-16); 26. Greater Lowell (13-7); 27. TRITON (8-12); 28. Boston Latin (12-3); 29. Cardinal Spellman (8-14); 30. Montachusett Tech (14-6); 31. Stoneham (4-16); 32. Arlington Catholic (5-15); 33. Essex Tech (14-6); 34. Northeast (12-8); 35. O'Bryant (11-5); 36 Putnam Tech (10-10); 37. Diman Regional (10-8); 38. Worcester Tech (10-10)
Local Preliminary Round Games
Tuesday, Mar. 1
Worcester Tech at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Division 4
Seedings: 1. Cathedral (12-7); 2. Wahconah (16-4); 3. Lunenburg (18-3); 4. AMESBURY (16-4); 5. Tyngsborough (13-6); 6. Malden Catholic (19-2); 7. Northbridge (17-3); 8. South Hadley (14-6); 9 Notre Dame Academy (15-5); 10. Millbury (15-5); 11. Littleton (14-6); 12. Hamilton-Wenham (15-5); 13. Easthampton (17-3); 14 Joseph Case (15-5); 15. Mashpee (15-7); 16. Cohasset (11-9); 17 Monument Mountain (12-8); 18. Leicester (11-8); 19. Blackstone Valley (15-5); 20. Frontier Regional (16-4); 21 Winthrop (16-6);
22. Bourne (15-5); 23. West Bridgewater (17-3); 24. Southwick (12-8); 25. Uxbridge (10-10); 26. Monomoy (10-10); 27. Pope Francis (10-10); 28. Manchester Essex (5-15); 29. Cape Cod Academy (9-11); 30. Hampshire Regional (5-15); 31. Burncoat (9-11); 32. New Mission (10-6); 33. Bay Path (13-7); 34. Tech Boston Academy (8-6); 35. Snowden (9-3); 36. Lynn Vocational (13-6); 37. Immaculate Heart of Mary (11-1); 38. Matignon (11-7); 39. Blue Hills (11-9); 40. Maimonides (8-6); 41. Pioneer Valley Christian Academy (9-7)
Local First Round Game
Friday, Mar. 4
Lynn Vocational at Cape Cod Academy winner at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.
Division 5
Seedings: 1. Hoosac Valley (17-3); 2. Springfield International (17-3); 3. Hopedale (17-2); 4. Millis (13-9); 5. Taconic (11-9); 6. Lee (16-4); 7. Drury (11-9); 8. Carver (12-9); 9. West Boylston (14-4); 10. Maynard (8-12); 11. Douglas (14-6); 12. Palmer (13-7); 13. Turners Falls (14-6); 14. David Prouty (11-8); 15. Monson (9-11); 16. Tahanto Regional (13-6); 17. GEORGETOWN (8-12); 18 Sutton (9-12); 19. Quaboag Regional (11-9); 20. Saint Bernard's (10-10); 21. Franklin County (15-5); 22. Westport (13-7); 23. Hull (4-14); 24. Ayer Shirley Regional (7-11); 25. Mount Greylock (5-14); 26. St. Mary's (Westfield) (12-2); 27. Granby (3-17); 28. Saint John Paul II (13-7); 29. Upper Cape Cod (17-3); 30. Bromfield School (9-7); 31. South Shore (16-4);
32. Mount Everett (8-12); 33. Old Colony (15-5); 34. Community Academy of Science & Health (10-3); 35. KIPP (13-7); 36. Hopkins Academy (10-10); 37. Green Academy (10-4); 38. Minuteman (14-5); 39. John J Duggan Academy (11-7); 40. Salem Academy (12-8); 41. Mystic Valley (10-10); 42. St. Joseph's Prep (8-6); 43 Prospect Hill (13-3); 44. North Brookfield (10-10); 45. Norfolk County (11-9); 46. Rockport (10-10); 47. Nashoba Valley (13-7); 48. Pathfinder (11-9); 49. Mt. Alvernia (10-10); 50. Hampden Charter (12-8); 51. Smith Vocational (11-9); 52 Rising Tide Charter (10-6)
Local Preliminary Round Games
Tuesday, Mar. 1
Pathfinder at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.